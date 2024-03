Yesterday: Angels 5, Guardians 4

• Logan Allen gave up 1 run on 2 hits in 3 innings of work. The 3 walks and 1 K are less exciting.

• Eli Morgan relieved him and gave up 3 runs in his inning.

• Kyle Manzardo hit an RBI double.

• The Giants placed JD Davis on waivers.

Today: The Guardians take on the Reds at 4:05. Curry vs Lodolo.