News and Notes: Gavin Williams Looks Good for Guardians

Gavin Williams looked good in two innings for the Guardians in a 4-1 loss to the Angels, striking out four. Tanner Burns struck out the side in a scoreless inning. The offense didn't do much with hits for Tyler Freeman, Will Brennan and Daniel Schneemann and walks for Chase DeLauter and Johnathan Rodriguez accounting for the extent of it.

Shane Bieber pitches today, Carlos Carrasco tomorrow, and Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen pitch in split-squad games on Sunday.

Jesus Cano wrote about Ben Lively for mlb.com. Paul Hoynes offered some more Spring Training notes, including thoughts on lineup construction from Stephen Vogt.