News and Notes: Guardians' Offseason Gets a D Grade

The Athletic graded team offseasons and gave the Guardians a D. Seems about right but hopefully the players the team is betting on can prove these writers wrong. Or, the team can shock us all by signing Jorge Soler.

FanGraphs released their playoff odds and the Guardians have 21.9% odds to win the AL Central and 33.9% odds to make the playoffs. Ben Clemens wrote an article explaining how to understand the playoff odds.

The Guardians will start their home opener at 5:10pm or later to accommodate the solar eclipse.

We celebrate girls and women in sports, including our very own staff writer, CleMadelyn!