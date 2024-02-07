Will Dion is our No. 11 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 12?

Crafty left-handed pitcher Will Dion is our No. 11 prospect, earning 24% of the vote on Monday in our closest race yet, beating out some tough competition by just five votes.

Dion was a ninth round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of McNeese State. Known for his control and solid secondary pitches, he impressed in a small sample size in his pro debut the year he was drafted, not giving up a single run in 12.0 innings spanning five appearances.

Dion started at Single-A Lynchburg in his full-season debut, trying to stand out as one of 19 pitchers Cleveland selected that year in the draft ... and he did. After fellow 2021 draft picks Tanner Bibee and Gavin Williams, who obviously have been sensational and are now members of the MLB rotation, it’s been Dion who’s had the most pitching success from the draft class.

Dion spent most of 2022 embarrassing hitters to the tune of a 2.26 ERA with 30.7% strikeout rate and a miniscule 6.7 walk rate. He earned the nickname “Baby Kershaw” due to his similar delivery to the Dodger great, although his fastball, which tops out in the low 90s, will likely never reach Kershaw’s top velocity.

Dion started 2023 at High-A Lake County and continued to impress, putting up a ridiculous 1.87 ERA with a 2.44 FIP over 33.2 innings and earning a promotion to Double-A Akron, where he spent the rest of the season..

In Akron, Dion had 15 starts spanning 83.0 innings and he continued to pitch well, finishing with a 2.60 ERA and a 3.03 FIP, barely walking 0.1% more than he did at Lake County with a 7.6% walk rate to go with a 26.7% strikeout rate.

Look for Dion to most likely begin 2024 in Triple-A, where he’ll have the chance to potentially prove himself to the point where Cleveland comes calling should an opening or need pop up in the rotation. He might be the next man up after Joey Cantillo, although he hasn’t yet been added to the 40-man roster. .

Got to Double-A, where his 91-92 mph fastball continued to be enough with his plus command, deception and above average secondaries. pic.twitter.com/25iSHkNhVu — Justin (BSky - jlbaseball) (@JL_Baseball) January 1, 2024

Alex Clemmey, LHP (Age 18)

2023: Second round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a 99 mph fastball and a filthy curveball, Clemmey had one of the most electric arms of all high school prep prospects for 2023, but lacks command.

Deyvison De Los Santos, 1B/3B (Age 20)

2023 (AA): 481 PA, .254/.297/.431, 20 HR, 4 SB, 5.2 BB%, 26.0 K%, 88 wRC+

Selected by Cleveland in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft out of Arizona’s farm system, the powerful De Los Santos will need to spend the entire 2024 season at the MLB level or be returned.

Jose Devers, SS/3B (Age 20)

2023 (A): 458 PA, .252/.345/.398, 11 HR, 34 SB, 10.5 BB%, 20.1 K%, 113 wRC+

.Cousin of Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Jose made his full-season debut in 2023 and showcased impressive speed on the basepaths and some decent pop.

Welbyn Francisca, SS (Age 17)

2023 (DSL): 179 PA, .316/.419/.500, 3 HR, 11 SB, 13.4 BB%, 19.6 K%, 144 wRC+

The top-rated international signing by Cleveland in 2022, Francisca impressed in his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League.

Angel Genao, SS/3B (Age 19)

2023 (A): 316 PA, .263/.345/.385, 4 HR, 6 SB, 10.8 BB%, 15.5 K%, 110 wRC+

Impressed in his first full-season at Single-A as a teenager in 2023. Was one of the youngest players at the level and was above average with a 110 wRC+.

Angel Martinez, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 437 PA, .245/.321/.392, 11 HR, 10 SB, 8.5 BB%, 19.0 K%, 96 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 154 PA, .268/.320/.401, 3 HR, 1 SB, 6.5 BB% 23.4 K%, 78 wRC+

A top international signing in 2018, Martinez has been one of the team’s best international prospects as a middle infielder, although he had a down year in 2023.

Parker Messick, LHP (Age 23)

2023: (A) 13 GS, 56.2 IP, 3.02 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 26.0 K%, 6.0 BB%

2023: (A+) 11 GS, 65.0 IP, 4.43 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 26.3 K%, 8.8 BB%

Cleveland’s second round pick in 2022, Messick showcased consistent stuff at both Lynchburg and Lake County in his debut season while staying healthy.

Cade Smith, RHP (Age 24)

2023: (AA) 17 G, 22.0 IP, 2.86 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 31.5 K%, 9.8 BB%

2023: (AAA) 30 G, 40.2 IP, 4.65 ERA, 3.79 FIP, 37.1 K%, 10.7 BB%

Reliever standing 6-foot-5 with an elite strikeout rate and mid 90s velocity. Smith was added to the 40-man roster and should help Cleveland’s bullpen in 2024.

Jose Tena, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 362 PA, .260/.353/.3750, 4 HR, 16 SB, 11.3 BB%, 28.7 K%, 103 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 66 PA, .350/.394/.667, 4 HR, 0 SB, 6.1 BB%, 25.8 K%, 157 wRC+

2023 (MLB): 34 PA, .226/.294/.290, 0 HR, 0 SB, 8.8 BB%, 38.2 K%, 66 wRC+

In a crowded middle infield, Tena was slightly above average in Double-A, then had a great Triple-A performance in a small sample size before making his MLB debut in 2023.

Ryan Webb, LHP (Age 24)

2023: (A+) 17 GS, 82.0 IP, 3.29 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 23.8 K%, 9.7 BB%

2023: (AFL) 6 GS, 22.2 IP, 4.37 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 37.8 K%, 14.7 BB%

A fourth round pick in 2021 who had to recover from Tommy John surgery, Webb has shown flashes of brilliance and most recently led the 2023 AFL in strikeouts.