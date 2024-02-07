Clayton Kershaw rejects Guardians’ nonexistent offer to stay with Dodgers

Future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw will be staying in LA for the upcoming season. The deal has not been made official yet, but the sides reportedly struck a deal yesterday. Some other things happened too:

Jose Altuve signed a massive extension to stay in Houston.

The Mayor of Las Vegas also seems to want no part of the A’s.

Taylor Ward beat the Angels in arbitration, which means it would cost the Guardians an extra $500,000 to trade for him. Seems unlikely, given that money could be spent on 2.5 weeks of yacht maintenance instead.

The Rockies invited Bradley Zimmer to Spring Training. They were short on oscillating fans and needed a way to keep cool.