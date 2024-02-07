 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clayton Kershaw rejects Guardians’ nonexistent offer to stay with Dodgers

Morning N&N for Feb 7, 2024

MLB: SEP 05 Dodgers at Marlins Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw will be staying in LA for the upcoming season. The deal has not been made official yet, but the sides reportedly struck a deal yesterday. Some other things happened too:

  • Jose Altuve signed a massive extension to stay in Houston.
  • The Mayor of Las Vegas also seems to want no part of the A’s.
  • Taylor Ward beat the Angels in arbitration, which means it would cost the Guardians an extra $500,000 to trade for him. Seems unlikely, given that money could be spent on 2.5 weeks of yacht maintenance instead.
  • The Rockies invited Bradley Zimmer to Spring Training. They were short on oscillating fans and needed a way to keep cool.

