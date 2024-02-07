Clayton Kershaw rejects Guardians’ nonexistent offer to stay with Dodgers

Future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw will be staying in LA for the upcoming season. The deal has not been made official yet, but the sides reportedly struck a deal yesterday. Some other things happened too:
- Jose Altuve signed a massive extension to stay in Houston.
- The Mayor of Las Vegas also seems to want no part of the A’s.
- Taylor Ward beat the Angels in arbitration, which means it would cost the Guardians an extra $500,000 to trade for him. Seems unlikely, given that money could be spent on 2.5 weeks of yacht maintenance instead.
- The Rockies invited Bradley Zimmer to Spring Training. They were short on oscillating fans and needed a way to keep cool.
