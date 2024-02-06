Jaison Chourio is our No. 10 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 11?

Electric outfielder Jaison Chourio is our No. 10 prospect, earning 20% of the vote on Monday in our closest race yet, beating out some tough competition by just eight votes.

Chourio was an international prospect signed in the 2022 international class out of Venezuela for $1.2 million. He was ranked as a top-50 prospect in the class at the time and has lived up to the hype thus far.

Chourio debuted in the Dominican Summer League in 2022, putting up impressive numbers, slashing .280/.446/.402 with nearly twice as many walks as strikeouts.

In 2023, the switch hitter debuted stateside in the Arizona Complex League and he put up even better numbers, slashing .349/.476/.463 while stealing 19 bases in 39 games, good for an elite 147 wRC+. His performance earned him a late-season promotion to full-season ball, where he played nine games with the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Chourio might be known best because his older brother Jackson is currently the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball in the Milwaukee Brewers farm system. Jackson is three inches shorter, but has already begun hitting with power, blasting 20 home runs in 2022 and another 22 last season. Jaison is still filling out his frame and has the potential for power, but has hit a grand total of one each season he’s played thus far.

On the bright side, if you want to compare numbers, Jaison has shown more patience at the plate, walking more than he’s struck out at both major stops he’s made. Fangraphs also believes he has a higher overall hit tool than his older brother.

2024 will mark Jaison’s first season in full-season ball, so we’ll learn a lot about him as long as he can continue to stay healthy.

Jaison Chourio’s first at bat in Single-A: Double pic.twitter.com/LOFFO8VhCZ — Zach (@PhenoMVP) August 25, 2023

Alex Clemmey, LHP (Age 18)

2023: Second round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a 99 mph fastball and a filthy curveball, Clemmey had one of the most electric arms of all high school prep prospects for 2023, but lacks command.

Deyvison De Los Santos, 1B/3B (Age 20)

2023 (AA): 481 PA, .254/.297/.431, 20 HR, 4 SB, 5.2 BB%, 26.0 K%, 88 wRC+

Selected by Cleveland in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft out of Arizona’s farm system, the powerful De Los Santos will need to spend the entire 2024 season at the MLB level or be returned.

Jose Devers, SS/3B (Age 20)

2023 (A): 458 PA, .252/.345/.398, 11 HR, 34 SB, 10.5 BB%, 20.1 K%, 113 wRC+

.Cousin of Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Jose made his full-season debut in 2023 and showcased impressive speed on the basepaths and some decent pop.

Will Dion, LHP (Age 23)

2023: (A+) 4 GS, 33.2 IP, 1.87 ERA, 2.44 FIP, 30.8 K%, 7.5 BB%

2023: (AA) 15 GS, 83.0 IP, 2.60 ERA, 3.03 FIP, 26.7 K%, 7.6 BB%

Nicknamed “Baby Kershaw” for his similar pitching style to Clayton. Dion had the most impressive season of any full-season pitcher in Cleveland’s MiLB in 2023.

Welbyn Francisca, SS (Age 17)

2023 (DSL): 179 PA, .316/.419/.500, 3 HR, 11 SB, 13.4 BB%, 19.6 K%, 144 wRC+

The top-rated international signing by Cleveland in 2022, Francisca impressed in his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League.

Angel Genao, SS/3B (Age 19)

2023 (A): 316 PA, .263/.345/.385, 4 HR, 6 SB, 10.8 BB%, 15.5 K%, 110 wRC+

Impressed in his first full-season at Single-A as a teenager in 2023. Was one of the youngest players at the level and was above average with a 110 wRC+.

Angel Martinez, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 437 PA, .245/.321/.392, 11 HR, 10 SB, 8.5 BB%, 19.0 K%, 96 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 154 PA, .268/.320/.401, 3 HR, 1 SB, 6.5 BB% 23.4 K%, 78 wRC+

A top international signing in 2018, Martinez has been one of the team’s best international prospects as a middle infielder, although he had a down year in 2023.

Parker Messick, LHP (Age 23)

2023: (A) 13 GS, 56.2 IP, 3.02 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 26.0 K%, 6.0 BB%

2023: (A+) 11 GS, 65.0 IP, 4.43 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 26.3 K%, 8.8 BB%

Cleveland’s second round pick in 2022, Messick showcased consistent stuff at both Lynchburg and Lake County in his debut season while staying healthy.

Jose Tena, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 362 PA, .260/.353/.3750, 4 HR, 16 SB, 11.3 BB%, 28.7 K%, 103 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 66 PA, .350/.394/.667, 4 HR, 0 SB, 6.1 BB%, 25.8 K%, 157 wRC+

2023 (MLB): 34 PA, .226/.294/.290, 0 HR, 0 SB, 8.8 BB%, 38.2 K%, 66 wRC+

In a crowded middle infield, Tena was slightly above average in Double-A, then had a great Triple-A performance in a small sample size before making his MLB debut in 2023.

Ryan Webb, LHP (Age 24)

2023: (A+) 17 GS, 82.0 IP, 3.29 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 23.8 K%, 9.7 BB%

2023: (AFL) 6 GS, 22.2 IP, 4.37 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 37.8 K%, 14.7 BB%

A fourth round pick in 2021 who had to recover from Tommy John surgery, Webb has shown flashes of brilliance and most recently led the 2023 AFL in strikeouts.