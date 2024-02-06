 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News and Notes: Royals Extend Bobby Witt, Push Payroll over Guardians'

News and Notes for Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Royals signed their shortstop, Bobby Witt, to an 11 year $288.7 million deal, including some opt-outs

The Royals now have a higher payroll than the Guardians. Maybe the Guardians will catch up with some extensions of their own this Spring. Maybe.

Keith Law of the Athletic offered 10 players who just missed his top 100, including Jaison Chourio, whom he sees as a hit-tool, defense-first player projecting as a solid 4th outfielder.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...