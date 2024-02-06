News and Notes: Royals Extend Bobby Witt, Push Payroll over Guardians'

The Royals signed their shortstop, Bobby Witt, to an 11 year $288.7 million deal, including some opt-outs

BREAKING: Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN.



News on the monumental deal with full details, including opt-outs and a club option, free to read at ESPN: https://t.co/MEKcUrZhhs — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2024

The Royals now have a higher payroll than the Guardians. Maybe the Guardians will catch up with some extensions of their own this Spring. Maybe.

Keith Law of the Athletic offered 10 players who just missed his top 100, including Jaison Chourio, whom he sees as a hit-tool, defense-first player projecting as a solid 4th outfielder.