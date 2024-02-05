 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Potential #1 Draft Picks Start to Perform

News and Notes for Monday, February 5th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
Nick Kurtz, first baseman for Wake Forest has started launching homers

Wake's Chase Burns also looked great with 10 strikeouts in 4 innings:

Meanwhile, high school hitter PJ Morlando seems to have elite plate discipline

Keith Law released his prospect rankings for the Athletic. Brayan Rocchio is 13th, Manzardo is 66th, and DeLauter is 81st.

Nothing else much is going on in MLB. The White Sox made a couple rebuilding trades

Relievers Phil Maton signing with the Rays and Jay Jackson signing with the Twins are about the extent of it.

A week till pitchers and catchers report!

