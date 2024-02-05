News and Notes: Potential #1 Draft Picks Start to Perform

Nick Kurtz, first baseman for Wake Forest has started launching homers

A couple more fun videos from Saturday at Wake Forest. First, here’s two views of Nick Kurtz dropping a tank. pic.twitter.com/sZgHnfwfOG — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) February 4, 2024

Wake's Chase Burns also looked great with 10 strikeouts in 4 innings:

Wake Forest RHP Chase Burns struck out 10 over four hitless innings today. He also got 18 swings and misses. Here they are. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/GoYCniCn8f — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, high school hitter PJ Morlando seems to have elite plate discipline

The sample of high school hitters I've thrown together for the 2024 Draft features 192 players. 78 of them saw at least 18 fastballs at 92+ mph.



Just three of them never whiffed. Not once.



One posted a minuscule overall K% (7.1%) and an impressive summer OPS.



PJ Morlando. pic.twitter.com/fYfcDhIhsO — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) January 28, 2024

Keith Law released his prospect rankings for the Athletic. Brayan Rocchio is 13th, Manzardo is 66th, and DeLauter is 81st.

Nothing else much is going on in MLB. The White Sox made a couple rebuilding trades

The Seattle Mariners are acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the 69th pick in the 2024 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2024

White Sox made another trade, per ESPN sources: They're getting outfielder Dominic Fletcher from the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena. Between Fletcher and DeLoach, they've added to an outfield that was sorely lacking in depth. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2024

Relievers Phil Maton signing with the Rays and Jay Jackson signing with the Twins are about the extent of it.

A week till pitchers and catchers report!