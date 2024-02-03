News and Notes: Twins Sign an Old Friend

The Minnesota Twins signed Carlos Santana to a one-year $5.25 million deal. Santana still takes walks, hits lefties and plays good first base defense, and I’d bet he’ll do that for Minnesota.

Carlos Santana Twins deal: $5.25M plus incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2024

Bally’s and the Guardians have a agreed to a deal for the broadcast group to carry Guardians games for 2024. Exact details of the deal have not yet been reported.

Diamond spox: "We are pleased to have reached agreements with the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers that work for all parties and enable us to continue delivering high-quality, live game broadcasts on Bally Sports to dedicated fans through the 2024 season.” — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 2, 2024

The Guardians are not able to do anything with their streaming rights for 2024, but they still hold those rights. I imagine this season will involve a lot of figuring out the plan for streaming and broadcasting for the future, which is why I would not expect any additional spending aside from MAYBE a modest extension or two.

Yesterday was Truck Day! The Equipment Truck left Progressive Field for Goodyear, Arizona.