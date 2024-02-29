News and Notes: Angel Martinez Ready to Take a Leap

The Guardians lost to the Diamondbacks 8-6 yesterday, but they gave up the lead late when Juan Zapata was pitching. Of course, Scott Barlow also gave up five hits in his inning, but I wouldn’t read anything into that. Joey Cantillo, Emmanuel Clase and Eli Morgan looked good in their outings - and I’d read A LOT into that. This is how to handle Spring Training, folks.

Angel Martinez was 2 for 2 and has a 1.431 OPS in Spring so far. All our middle infield questions are answered. But, seriously, he’s played well. Tyler Freeman looked solid in centerfield, and Deyvison De Los Santos did not look solid in right field. But, he’s out there and he’s trying. Gabriel Arias and Andres Gimenez had hits, and Jose Ramirez had a double.

Guardians set-up man Trevor Stephan has a bone bruise on his elbow and will not throw for three weeks. He’ll be set to open the season on the IL which is a bummer, but it’s good there is no ligament damage. Stephan joins George Valera (hamstring) and James Karinchak (shoulder) who have come up with injury problems this Spring for Cleveland.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com wrote about Chase DeLauter and about the battle for the last three spots in the Guardians bullpen. You can read Paul Hoynes article on the latter theme for Clevleand.com if you prefer. Hoynes’ Spring Training notes columns are always interesting, the latest contains some insight into how the team is looking at Jhonkensy Noel and at David Fry. Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal has also been doing some good breakdowns of position battles, and today he ranks the top five players to watch in Guardians’ camp.

Chase DeLauter’s big homer from the other day got a shoutout from MLB’s Twitter account:

.@CleGuardians top prospect Chase DeLauter hit this ball out of sight.



Literally... pic.twitter.com/JPYszPrfvF — MLB (@MLB) February 29, 2024

Today, Gavin Williams will get his first start of the Spring at 3:10 EST against the Angels. I believe the plan is then for Tanner Bibee on Friday and Shane Bieber on Saturday. Nice to see the planned rotation members beginning to appear in games.