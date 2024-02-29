Buy or Sell: Andrés Giménez in 2024

Welcome back to the site. Over the next few weeks, we are going to take a look at FanGraphs’ projection models on five players and end with a verdict of buying or selling for the season overall.

Again, this is based on us buying or selling the projection, not the player as a whole.

We begin with a very interesting case overall: Andrés Giménez.

Andrés Giménez followed up his All-Star, 2nd Team All-MLB 2022 season with a Platinum Glove in 2023, but his wRC+ dropped from 142 to 97, three points below league average. Giménez was a perfectly productive player regardless, putting up 3.6 fWAR despite his struggles on offense, but his overall batted ball data was a major concern. Giménez’s average exit velocity dropped three miles per hour from 87.7 to 84.7 while his hard hit rate dropped over 10%, from 37.6% to 27%, putting him in the bottom 10 among all second basemen with at least 300 plate appearances in 2023.

Giménez’s defense can make up for deficiencies in ways that very few non-catchers can. However, the Guardians desperately need his bat to come back to above league average due largely in part to the lineup’s overall lack of consistency. The overall numbers last season also don’t tell the whole story with the second baseman, so let’s break it up in thirds.

From the first game of the season through May 29, Giménez was brutal, there’s no sugar-coating it. He slashed .220/.289/.322/.611 with just 11 extra-base-hits in 50 games, good for a 71 wRC+. His peripherals were even worse. Giménez’s xwOBA sat at .264 while his xSLG% was .297, both woeful marks. Giménez’s quality of contact was extremely poor. His average exit velocity of 82.0 was the second lowest among 283 players with at least 100 PA through May 29, ahead of only Estuary Ruiz. Giménez’s hard hit rate of 19.9% was the worst among all hitters, and the only hitters with a rate below 21% were Andrés and Myles Straw.

From June until the All-Star Break, Giménez began to find his stride. Over those 37 games, Andrés tallied more home runs than his previous 50 games during the slump and drove in 25 runs compared to just 9 RBI prior. Giménez’s slash line of .287/.361/.481/.841 and 132 wRC+ were all back towards his 2022 season, and his peripherals were on his side as well. His xwOBA and wOBA were hardly different (.359 wOBA and .351 xwOBA), and his hard hit rate went from 19.9% to 30.8% with his barrels per batted ball event going from 1.4% to 9.3%.

Giménez went through another swoon post All-Star Break, slashing just .207/.268/.361/.629 in 42 games through the end of August. Giménez swung at 41% of pitches he saw out of the zone in this span, but it isn’t much different than the previous two groupings of games we’ve looked at. His hot streak saw the low end at 39.4% while the start of season slump sat at 40%. However, his hot September following his post All-Star Break swoon saw that number dip down below 35% to 34.4%. Giménez was aggressive, walking just three times the entire month. Giménez totaled six extra-base-hits over the final 13 games. He still chased a ton out of the zone, but he attacked pitches he got inside of it.

That will be the big difference with Giménez in 2024. Can he lay off pitches, especially up and above the zone, or will we see more of the same struggles? Whether he does or not, it won’t be for the lack of effort.

The image above is Giménez’s stance at the end of last season. Take notice of the hands.

This is in Spring Training against the Reds this season. Again, the hands.

The lowering of the hands is something we’ve also noticed with Will Brennan this Spring who has both struggled with high fastballs and hitting higher velocities as a big leaguer. For Giménez, a better approach is largely what I want to see. Giménez saw at-bats end when behind in the count 42.7% of the time. The league average is 37%. MLB as a whole saw 27.4% of at-bats end in 2-strike counts when behind in the count (0-2 and 1-2). Giménez saw his at-bats end in 0-2 or 1-2 counts 32.3% of the time. I believe if he can get that number down to league average, we’ll be sitting pretty in 2024.

Him getting that number down at least 5% would show me he’s not just chasing less, but being more selective at what he swings at. Drastically changing the kind of hitter he is won’t happen, but with a better team approach being implemented with Stephen Vogt and a slew of new faces being involved within the team’s hitting staff, Giménez could flourish.

Rolling into 2024, here is what FanGraphs’ projections are seeing for Giménez this coming season:

They’re largely all over the place, but the positive note here is they all see him getting back over the league average wRC+.

The question is: do we buy or sell Andrés adjusting at the plate and having a 2024 in line with these projections? Let’s continue to dive deeper.

Chris Valaika had a great quote in the linked article above with Zack Meisel. He said, “I’d rather you be 0-1 in a count than 0-for-1,” and he’s absolutely right. The penchant for swinging at pitches “in the zone” is great on the base thought, but it’s the pitches Giménez swings at that got him in trouble. The ‘shadow’ of the strike zone is the border area where pitchers primarily want to aim for. With Giménez, he saw 991 pitches in the shadow of the strike zone, swinging at 627 of them. He hit .202 with a .254 wOBA on those pitches in 252 at-bats. That’s 45.2% of his at-bats ending on pitches in the shadowed areas with a 63.3% swing rate. League average is a 53% swing rate. That has to come down. The league average slash line on pitches in that shadow area is .225/.273/.347/.620 with a .271 wOBA. That’s already well below league average across the board. Giménez swung at 10.3% more pitches than the league average in this area, and his slash line ended as .202/.249/.333/.582 with a .254 wOBA.

That Valaika quote really rings true with Giménez the more we dig. Striking out more is not a bad thing. At the end of the day, what’s the difference between swinging through a pitch for strike three versus a weak ground ball for an out? Depending on situation, the latter is more inclined to result in more outs than a strikeout, but this means bucking the thought process of swinging and missing is bad while contact is good. Not all contact is good. Pitchers make long careers on inducing weak contact and groundballs for outs. Pitchers who rely on flyballs for outs in comparison find a tougher time lasting.

Giménez’s OBP last season was .314 while slugging under .400 at .399. Working counts does not inherently mean his identity as a hitter changes, but instead, it means his terrific bat-to-ball skill could be used more efficiently and in ways that capitalize on his power to drive in runs. He just has to have better zone and swing discipline.

Walking more is a good thing, too, especially in Giménez’s case. That on-base percentage is quite low, six points below league average, in fact, after a season where Giménez posted a .371 OBP and better walk rate. Giving up at swinging at everything close is going to be hard, and we’re sure to see growing pains, but Giménez still racked up 30 stolen bases despite a below average on-base clip. The hope is he can still maintain that kind of base running prowess, but it wouldn’t be the worst thing to see slightly fewer stolen bases in exchange for more extra-base power.

Now, after all of this...are we buying or selling an improved Andrés Giménez in 2024?

It’s not a simple answer, and I’ve gone back and forth on this. He has to be more disciplined, more in line of where he was at in 2022. But, after much consideration...

VERDICT: BUY

Do I think Giménez will be the 142 wRC+ hitter he was in 2022? No, and I don’t know if he ever sees that mark again, but he doesn’t have to in order to be of extreme value to this team. He’s a plus base runner, a plus-plus defender, and if he can hover around a 110 wRC+, .330 wOBA, there’s a good chance he’s a 5+ fWAR guy, and with everything we’ve just discussed, I absolutely buy that he can make the adjustments with this coaching staff to get there.

In that, I tend to lean more towards ZiPS’ projection of Giménez, and I think he might even be a little better. The lower hands plus a more advanced approach at the plate will be an adjustment for the young hitter, but they’re necessary for his growth as a big leaguer, and I think he succeeds in doing so.

Next week, we take a look at the starting rotation as a whole. Like, the whole thing. Projections are strange with this group, and I have a lot to say about it.