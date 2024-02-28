Going Back to the Future to Find the Guardians Middle Infielder of the Future

Dr. Brown, I will see your “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads!” and raise you a “Reps? Where we’re going we don’t need reps!” to solve the Cleveland Guardians issue of whom to pair with Andres Gimenez in their middle-infield.

It would be nice to borrow Dr. Brown’s Delorean and head to somewhere around late July 2024 to see which of Gabriel Arias, Brayan Rocchio, Juan Brito and Tyler Freeman is performing the best. Hey, we’d also double-check what Jose Tena, Angel Martinez and Milan Tolentino are up to, just in case, but the top four contenders to replace Amed Rosario as Andres Gimenez’s partner in turning double-plays up the middle are the priority for now.

Debates on social media and Guardians’ forums swirl regarding the four horsemen of the middle infield apocalypse, with Arias-truthers, Rocchio-stans, Brito-bros, and Freeman-fans all taking their side. Unfortunately, there isn’t a stat that makes the choice clear, and hopefully, in one way or another, 2024 will see a candidate put themselves head and shoulders above the fray. But, in the meantime, I have been pondering how to make a determination of which player is most likely to eventually emerge from the pack given the information we have at our disposal.

Given that Juan Brito has played a mere five games at Triple-A, I think the best point of comparison we have is how each player performed at Double-A. Now, this is complicated by Gabriel Arias having skipped Double-A, so I’ll add some additional thoughts on what it means to see his Triple-A numbers in this list. Without further ado, let’s go back to past years from our four main contenders to see what their future may hold:

Brayan Rocchio in Double-A in his age 21 season - 18.2/8.5 K/BB%, .176 ISO, .301 BABIP, 113 wRC+, 42/37 GB/FB%, 45% Pull Rate, 11.4 Swinging Strike %

Gabriel Arias in Triple-A in his age 21 season - 23.3/8.1 K/BB%, .166 ISO, .355 BABIP, 115 wRC+, 50.2/25.5 GB/FB%, 39.6% Pull Rate, 18.1 SwStr%

Tyler Freeman in Double-A in his age 22 season - 11.7/4.4 K/BB%, .146 ISO, .357 BABIP, 130 wRC+, 47.9/23.9 GB/FB%, 41.4% Pull Rate, 6.2 SwStr& (Freeman also, this season, was on pace for a 28 HBP season if given 162 games, showing how his OBP is helped by his ability to wear one)

Juan Brito in Double-A in his age 21 season - 16/13.5 K/BB%, .168 ISO, .310 BABIP, 125 wRC+, 35.2/44.5 GB/FB%, 53.3% Pull Rate, 8.9 SwStr%

I do not have access to hard-hit rates for each of these players these seasons, which would be very useful data. But, we can piece some of that together with ISO in the numbers above. I would generally speaking add 10-20% of value to Arias’s numbers in Triple-A to get his likely Double-A equivalent. However, his K/BB% has been generally consistent, yet the lowest K-rate of his career WAS this 2021 season. For his minor league career, Arias had a .349 BABIP so his .355 BABIP that season doesn’t necessarily indicate an absurd amount of good luck. However, Freeman’s .357 BABIP was a good bit higher than his overall minor league BABIP of .335, showing he likely got enough good luck to skew his stats slightly that year.

For me, there are four red flag stats in the numbers above. Two of them are found in Arias’s line: a 50% groundball rate and an 18.7 swinging strike rate. These numbers indicate that Arias has significant issues making consistent contact and that he has trouble lifting the ball; both of these are issues that have remained consistent in his time in the bigs. The other red flags are Tyler Freeman’s 4.4% walk rate and 47.9% groundball rate, two issues that have remained constant in Freeman’s MLB plate appearances. Now, as noted, Freeman has the ability to get hit by pitches, but that obviously puts him at risk of injury and is not as reliable a skill as taking walks. The common factor between Arias and Freeman is that we know it generally doesn’t matter how hard you hit a ball directly at the shortstop; they are going to make the play 95% of the time in the majors.

As far as defense goes, we know Arias is rangey with a slick glove:

And he has an absolute Howitzer for a right arm:

I am convinced that Arias’s Gold Glove potential and his young age at which he enjoyed success at Double-A is going to get him some additional time to see if he can offset his chase rate, his swing-and-miss (especially on pitches in the strike zone where his contact rate is only around 75% while the major league average is 85%) and his launch angle issues in the big leagues. I understand this perspective, and I really hope he proves me wrong. But, I am once-bitten, twice shy. There is too much Oscar Gonzalez in Arias’s hitting profile and it’s why ZiPS listing .290, .285 and .289 as his projected wOBA’s for 2024, 2025, and 2026 seems about right. For me, that’s not playable as a starting shortstop in the majors, despite the sensational defensive potential. As an aside, at this point, I’d like to note than none of these four players have particularly dramatic splits in the minors, but we are all well-aware how Arias has struggled vs. LHP. I don’t think his 1 wRC+ against them is likely to continue but I also don’t see a reason to think he’ll ever be a good hitter vs. lefties.

As I write this article, Tyler Freeman is scheduled to start in centerfield for the Guardians’ Spring Training day today, another indication that the team views his best role as utility player. I think Freeman has the potential to excel in the role, given his seeming ability to roll out of bed and hit .300.

However, I don’t see any particular reason to think he’ll ever hit for much power given his inability to consistently lift the ball and I don’t think his on-base abilities are enough to compensate for that with additional offensive value that would make his average defense at shortstop or second base enough to be an ideal starter. I think it’s also fair to wonder if a part-time role will help manage the shoulder issues Freeman has dealt with throughout his career.

So, doing the best I can without a super-charged Delorean at my disposal, I am down to two primary options: Brayan Rocchio or Juan Brito. Rocchio is certainly the player with more prospect pedigree, ranking 44th on ZiPS’ top 100 prospects for 2024, 59th by FanGraphs’ top 100, 64th on ESPN’s top 100, 22nd on the Athletic’s top 100, and 91st on MLB Pipeline’s top 100. Brito made it into ZiPS top 100 at 80th place, that’s it. From what I can tell, the primary reason Brito didn’t make it on to more lists are doubts about if he can play even an average second base. As a counterpoint, I present the following:

This from the always excellent Justin Lada of the Locked On Guardians podcast, Guardians of the Future Podcast and Next Year in Cleveland:

Really strong play by Juan Brito at 3B. One of the better throws I've seen him make. Maybe best plays.



He's taken away two hits today from Tatits playing 3B. pic.twitter.com/ALGDPi0S9k — Justin (BSky - jlbaseball) (@JL_Baseball) February 26, 2024

Defense is difficult to evaluate from a statsheet, and opinions vary, but I have watched Brito play several times in person as well as on video, and I think he is very capable of playing average to slightly above average second base. I do not think he has the range or instincts to be ideal as a shortstop, but I think reports of his defense as “terrible” as Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs said recently, are wildly inaccurate.

As for Rocchio, the problem for him is that he’s had more exposure to Triple-A than Brito has which has led to more questions, as his fly-ball rate has dropped and his groundball rate has risen (a phenomenon even more pronounced in his brief major league at-bats). The same effect may certainly be observed in Juan Brito if he is given more time, but, as of now, it’s a concern only noticed in Rocchio. Rocchio did cut his strikeout rate and raise his walk rate in Triple-A in 2023, perhaps accounting for the .020 drop in ISO there as he prioritized seeing pitches and contact over swinging for the fences. However, his 31% strikeout rate in his small sample size of MLB plate appearances certainly wasn’t encouraging. Hopefully, simply a very young player getting used to the highest level.

I think a bigger concern for Rocchio may be defensive inconsistency. On Tuesday, February 27th, Rocchio made another error at shortstop trying to field a grounder cleanly. While Rocchio has amazing range and can be special with his glove, I’ve observed a strange tendency to appear absent-minded and sloppy at short over the past two years, as in the example below:

For the small bit of information minor league error’s provide, both Rocchio and Brito have averaged 0.14 errors per game over the past two years, with Rocchio mostly playing short and Brito mostly playing 2nd but both seeing time at the other 2B/SS and 3B.

Without the assistance of Dr. Brown, the best I can say is that If I were the Guardians, I would be gearing up to move Andres Gimenez to shortstop and prepare to start Brayan Rocchio at second base with Juan Brito close on his heels. Gimenez has essentially the same career excellence at shortstop as he does at second base in the big leagues and I believe he is a clearly superior player there than Rocchio or Brito would be. So, it’s time to put players in the best position to help the team win with the skills they have. I’d plan for Tyler Freeman to be the utility guy while Brito gets more seasoning at Triple-A, and I’d see if I can find a trade partner for Gabriel Arias before the season begins.

Truth be told, I am ready to cut through all the wishy-washiness and enter the year with Juan Brito as the starting second baseman for the Guardians. In the clip below, a five-RBI game for him at Akron last season, you can see him display his ability to take a walk, to pull a fly ball for a home run, and to make contact and hustle to take an extra base:

Brito is not passive at the plate. He exercises aggressive control of the strike zone and uses it to get pitches he can pull or to make his way on base. What he lacks in raw power, he makes up for by pulling fly balls in the air to get home runs down the lines: an approach that has worked well for other Guardians’ plate discipline specialists (i.e. Jose Ramirez). He doesn’t have great speed, but he does a lot of little things well.

Brito’s path to joining the Guardians is also relevant. I think it’s reasonable to conclude that the Guardians understood Nolan Jones had a good chance to be at least a solid platoon right fielder when they trade him for Brito. I think this indicates how high the team is on his potential to be an impact big leaguer. Having finally developed an outfielder with some pop, the Guardians immediately traded him for Juan Brito. If I could talk to Chris Antonetti and Mike Chernoff, I’d argue that the Jones-Brito trade is a great reason to be aggressive with his promotion and let him begin figuring things out and showing why the trade was made. You can read an article I wrote about projections for each of these players to see that Brito and Freeman are clearly projected as the best hitters among these four by the four projection systems featured on FanGraphs.

In conclusion, Brayan Rocchio should probably be the starting second baseman for the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day 2024 with Andres Gimenez playing short, but Juan Brito should be given a real chance to beat him out in Spring and earn a starting spot. Is that confusion I sense from you, reader? Well...