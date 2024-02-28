 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guardians got destroyed yesterday HEY speaking of destroying...

Chase DeLauter news and notes for Feb 28

By westbrook
/ new
American League Fall Stars v. National League Fall Stars Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Your Guardians lost 11-2 to the Somewheresville Athletics yesterday, but that’s less important than a Cleveland outfield prospect doing THIS

“Chaser” is of course Chase DeLauter, and if he keeps this up, he’ll be chasing lots of minor league pitchers, and then major league pitchers, from games.

Jose Ramirez had CLE’s other RBI yesterday.

Curry, Gaddis, Aleman and Enright pitched well. But the Barria-Thornton-Zuber-Oller law firm pitched the middle of the game and was very, very bad.

Other teams exist too

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...