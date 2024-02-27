News and Notes: Guardians Fry Padres 7-4

The Guardians won their second game of the Spring Training slate, 7-4, over the Padres. Bo Naylor missed the game with back spasms, so hopefully that issue doesn’t linger at all. Steven Kwan had a double, Myles Straw had a double and a walk and a great play in center, Josh Naylor went 2 for 2, Kyle Manzardo picked up another hit, David Fry hit a homer, Milan Tolentino hit a homer, and Tyler Freeman picked up his first hit of the spring. Juan Brito, recently called a “terrible” defender by FanGraphs Eric Longehagen made three outstanding plays at third base. Ben Lively looked very good in two scoreless innings, and Cade Smith bounced back with a scoreless inning.

Paul Hoynes wrote about David Fry, although I think the headline about him putting away his utility glove is a bit deceiving. The Guardians aren’t giving up on David Fry the utility player, they just want him to focus on catching because it’s the most difficult part of being a utility player. For what it’s worth, it would make a lot of sense to have a player like Fry on the roster to be able to pinch-hit against LHP and late in games where Austin Hedges starts to limit the amount of Hedges high leverage plate appearances.

Hoynes also offered up a column of Spring Training notes. James Karinchak got a cortisone shot for his shoulder, which sounds to me like it’s going to force him to rehab in Columbus to begin the year. Jose Ramirez was tinkering a bit with his swing in the Dominican, which is interesting.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com guessed at the Guardians 26-man roster, which seemed to be very much chalk so far. Both she and Meisel have guessed that Carlos Carrasco will win a spot in the pen.

The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Manual Margot from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed Kike Hernandez to return as a utility player.

Updated the #MNTwins end of our story on the trade for Manuel Margot and the #Dodgers signing Kiké Hernández. Work from @AaronGleeman, @Ken_Rosenthal and @FabianArdaya.https://t.co/f7XRD8dzBr — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) February 27, 2024

Travis Bazzana of Oregon State is making his case to be the first pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

5 college hitters from the last 5 years have a game w/4 batted balls over 108 mph



Travis Bazzana 2024

Jac Caglianone 2023

Kemp Alderman 2023

Brock Wilken 2022

Spencer Jones 2022



Bazzana is the only one that plays up the middle. Other 4 have ++ raw power https://t.co/yU4nkXTo6w — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) February 26, 2024

Today’s game is at 3:05PM EST vs. the Oakland Athletics on WTAM 1100 AM for radio and Bally Sports for TV coverage. Xzavion Curry will start, Jamie Barria is set to make an appearance as well as Hunter Gaddis and Franco Aleman among other interesting pitching arms. I’d like to thank CTC user TexasTribe for his amazing notes from Spring Training he leaves in the comments here, daily. Anyone who goes to Spring Training, we welcome your insights and comments anytime.