Cade Smith is our No. 19 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 20?

Cade Smith is our No. 19 prospect, earning 23% of the vote on Wednesday and squeaking past the competition by 10 votes.

Smith was selected in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, but chose not to sign and instead attended the University of Hawaii. Unfortunately for him, when it was time for his second go-round in the MLB Draft, it was the COVID-shortened 2020 draft, which was just five rounds.

Smith went undrafted, but quickly signed with Cleveland and immediately made a solid first impression. He made his pro debut in 2021 in Single-A, where he struck out a ridiculous 38.1% of hitters over 30 appearances, earning a promotion to High-A, where he made three scoreless appearances.

The 6-foot-5 flamethrower began the 2022 season at High-A, but didn’t stay there long, earning a promotion to Double-A Akron after increasing his strikeout rate to career-best 42.3% with an elite 1.94 FIP over 20 appearances spanning 24.0 innings.

At Double-A, he dropped his ERA from 3.00 to 2.89 despite pitching more games (24) and more innings (37.1) while also reducing his walk rate. This started to earn Smith some well-deserved attention.

Before the 2023 season started, Smith was given an opportunity to represent Team Canada in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He made just one appearance, allowing a pair of runs while striking out one batter in an inning. That batter was Mets star Pete Alonso (while throwing to fellow Guardian Bo Naylor).

Smith began the 2023 season at Double-A and quickly showcased his best control for any extended period of time, dropping his walk rate to a career-low 9.8% while also dropping his ERA to 2.86 and his FIP to 2.73, which earned him a promotion to Triple-A Columbus.

Smith spent a majority of his season in Columbus, where he struck out 66 batters in 40.2 innings pitched, an impressive 37.1%. He was plagued by the long ball, however, allowing 1.33 bombs per nine innings pitched, the first time he’d ever been over 0.41 since his first pro season.

He was added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster in advance of November’s 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

Smith sits in the mid to upper 90s with his fastball, which is his best pitch. He also features a split-change, a cutter and a slider, with the split-change being the best of the secondary offerings.

Smith most likely will begin the 2024 season in Triple-A, but if he can continue to miss bats and improve his command, he could easily earn himself an opportunity to start the year in Cleveland’s bullpen at the MLB level.

Justin Campbell, RHP (Age 23)

2023: —

Cleveland’s first round competitive balance round pick in 2022, Campbell stands 6-foot-7, but missed the 2023 season after ulnar nerve decompression surgery on his right elbow.

Jose Devers, SS/3B (Age 20)

2023 (A): 458 PA, .252/.345/.398, 11 HR, 34 SB, 10.5 BB%, 20.1 K%, 113 wRC+

.Cousin of Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Jose made his full-season debut in 2023 and showcased impressive speed on the basepaths and some decent pop.

Jake Fox, 2B/OF (Age 21)

2023 (A+): 453 PA, .256/.330/.398, 8 HR, 9 SB, 9.9 BB%, 22.7 K%, 105 wRC+

A third round pick out of high school in 2021, Fox has been young for his level as a center fielder/second baseman throughout his minor league career.

Angel Genao, SS/3B (Age 19)

2023 (A): 316 PA, .263/.345/.385, 4 HR, 6 SB, 10.8 BB%, 15.5 K%, 110 wRC+

Impressed in his first full-season at Single-A as a teenager in 2023. Was one of the youngest players at the level and was above average with a 110 wRC+.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 21)

2023 (AA): 510 PA, .243/.312/.372, 9 HR, 12 SB, 9.2 BB%, 24.7 K%, 88 wRC+

Spent his age-21 season at Double-A, where he had his first below-average season, but at least he stayed healthy in 2023 with a career-high 113 games played.

Jackson Humphries, RHP (Age 19)

2023: (ACL) 8 GS, 33.2 IP, 5.61 ERA, 5.09 FIP, 31.6 K%, 13.8 BB%

2023: (A) 6 GS, 23.2 IP, 5.32 ERA, 4.91 FIP, 23.3 K%, 7.8 BB%

Cleveland’s eighth round pick in 2022 out of high school, Humphries throws in the mid 90s with elite spin and improved after a promotion to full-season ball last season.

CJ Kayfus, 1B (Age 22)

2023 (A): 77 PA, .271/.429/.542, 4 HR, 5 SB, 19.5 BB%, 15.6 K%, 171 wRC+

Cleveland’s third round pick in 2023 made a significant first impression in 17 games at full-season Lynchburg after being drafted. Could be a quick mover if he continues to excel.

Parker Messick, LHP (Age 23)

2023: (A) 13 GS, 56.2 IP, 3.02 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 26.0 K%, 6.0 BB%

2023: (A+) 11 GS, 65.0 IP, 4.43 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 26.3 K%, 8.8 BB%

Cleveland’s second round pick in 2022, Messick showcased consistent stuff at both Lynchburg and Lake County in his debut season while staying healthy.

Rafael Ramirez Jr., SS (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 190 PA, .250/.453/.426, 4 HR, 6 SB, 26.3 BB%, 28.4 K%, 133 wRC+

Impressed as a 17-year-old in the Arizona Complex League in 2023 and could be a fast-riser in prospect rankings. Ramirez Jr. is the son of former MLB All-Star Rafael Ramirez.

Ryan Webb, LHP (Age 24)

2023: (A+) 17 GS, 82.0 IP, 3.29 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 23.8 K%, 9.7 BB%

2023: (AFL) 6 GS, 22.2 IP, 4.37 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 37.8 K%, 14.7 BB%

A fourth round pick in 2021 who had to recover from Tommy John surgery, Webb has shown flashes of brilliance and most recently led the 2023 AFL in strikeouts.