Khalil Watson is our No. 18 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 19?

Khalil Watson is our No. 18 prospect, earning 32% of the vote on Wednesday and smoking the competition by nearly 40 votes.

Like top prospects Kyle Manzardo and Joey Cantillo, Watson was acquired in a trade. He originally was drafted by the Miami Marlins with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft out of Wake Forest High School in North Carolina. He was sent to Cleveland as part of the Josh Bell trade this past season.

The season he was drafted, Watson made an immediate impact, slashing a ridiculous .394/.524/.606 over 42 plate appearances spanning nine games, good for a 199 wRC+.

In 2022, he debuted at full-season Single-A as a 19-year-old, where he surprisingly was average, slashing .231/.296/.395 over 83 games with a 96 wRC+. Perhaps frustrated by his slightly-below average performance, Watson earned a suspension after he was ejected from a game for pointing his bat at the first-base umpire like it was a gun following a check-swing called third strike.

He earned a promotion to High-A in 2023, where he slashed .206/.337/.362 over 58 games before being traded, where he improved his contact and power with Cleveland to the tune of a .233/.306/.442 slashline.

Strikeouts have been a concern for the youngest, whiffing a career-worst 35.5% in 2022 before dropping down to 24.5% with Cleveland last year. If he can keep the whiffs under control while maintaining the occasionally elite walk rates he’s shown at times (14.4% with Miami in 2023), he still could have a future in Cleveland. After all, he doesn’t even turn 21 for two more months.

Marlins prospect Khalil Watson just stole home to tie the game in the 9th inning! pic.twitter.com/Z82KYI9XDC — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) July 4, 2023

Look for Watson to begin the 2024 season in Double-A. Cleveland split his time defensively between second base and shortstop after he was acquired so it looks like he’s going to be middle infield or bust, which will be difficult with so many talented prospects ahead of him in the pecking order, but he was a 16th overall pick for a reason. Maybe 2024 will be his breakout season.

Justin Campbell, RHP (Age 23)

2023: —

Cleveland’s first round competitive balance round pick in 2022, Campbell stands 6-foot-7, but missed the 2023 season after ulnar nerve decompression surgery on his right elbow.

Jose Devers, SS/3B (Age 20)

2023 (A): 458 PA, .252/.345/.398, 11 HR, 34 SB, 10.5 BB%, 20.1 K%, 113 wRC+

.Cousin of Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Jose made his full-season debut in 2023 and showcased impressive speed on the basepaths and some decent pop.

Jake Fox, 2B/OF (Age 21)

2023 (A+): 453 PA, .256/.330/.398, 8 HR, 9 SB, 9.9 BB%, 22.7 K%, 105 wRC+

A third round pick out of high school in 2021, Fox has been young for his level as a center fielder/second baseman throughout his minor league career.

Angel Genao, SS/3B (Age 19)

2023 (A): 316 PA, .263/.345/.385, 4 HR, 6 SB, 10.8 BB%, 15.5 K%, 110 wRC+

Impressed in his first full-season at Single-A as a teenager in 2023. Was one of the youngest players at the level and was above average with a 110 wRC+.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 21)

2023 (AA): 510 PA, .243/.312/.372, 9 HR, 12 SB, 9.2 BB%, 24.7 K%, 88 wRC+

Spent his age-21 season at Double-A, where he had his first below-average season, but at least he stayed healthy in 2023 with a career-high 113 games played.

Jackson Humphries, RHP (Age 19)

2023: (ACL) 8 GS, 33.2 IP, 5.61 ERA, 5.09 FIP, 31.6 K%, 13.8 BB%

2023: (A) 6 GS, 23.2 IP, 5.32 ERA, 4.91 FIP, 23.3 K%, 7.8 BB%

Cleveland’s eighth round pick in 2022 out of high school, Humphries throws in the mid 90s with elite spin and improved after a promotion to full-season ball last season.

Parker Messick, LHP (Age 23)

2023: (A) 13 GS, 56.2 IP, 3.02 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 26.0 K%, 6.0 BB%

2023: (A+) 11 GS, 65.0 IP, 4.43 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 26.3 K%, 8.8 BB%

Cleveland’s second round pick in 2022, Messick showcased consistent stuff at both Lynchburg and Lake County in his debut season while staying healthy.

Rafael Ramirez Jr., SS (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 190 PA, .250/.453/.426, 4 HR, 6 SB, 26.3 BB%, 28.4 K%, 133 wRC+

Impressed as a 17-year-old in the Arizona Complex League in 2023 and could be a fast-riser in prospect rankings. Ramirez Jr. is the son of former MLB All-Star Rafael Ramirez.

Cade Smith, RHP (Age 24)

2023: (AA) 17 G, 22.0 IP, 2.86 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 31.5 K%, 9.8 BB%

2023: (AAA) 30 G, 40.2 IP, 4.65 ERA, 3.79 FIP, 37.1 K%, 10.7 BB%

Reliever standing 6-foot-5 with an elite strikeout rate and mid 90s velocity. Smith was added to the 40-man roster and should help Cleveland’s bullpen in 2024.

Ryan Webb, LHP (Age 24)

2023: (A+) 17 GS, 82.0 IP, 3.29 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 23.8 K%, 9.7 BB%

2023: (AFL) 6 GS, 22.2 IP, 4.37 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 37.8 K%, 14.7 BB%

A fourth round pick in 2021 who had to recover from Tommy John surgery, Webb has shown flashes of brilliance and most recently led the 2023 AFL in strikeouts.