News and Notes: Guardians Hit Home Runs, Win a Game

News and Notes for Monday, February 26th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
Cleveland Guardians Photo Day Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Guardians beat the Mariners 8-4, behind home runs from Will Brennan, Austin Hedges and Angel Martinez. Chase DeLauter made a nice catch in center and got a hit, Gabriel Arias got a double off of a lefty, Juan Brito took a walk and went first to third (after taking a home run swing on a 3-0 pitch which I loved). Kyle Manzardo also had a couple hits Scott Barlow looked dominant, as did Eli Morgan, both striking out two in their respective innings.

Our own Brendan identified some changes Will Brennan has made to his swing:

Mandy Bell of MLB dot com wrote about how Straw has added 10 pounds of muscle. Oh boy. Good on him for doing some good offseason work!

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland dot com writes that Jose Ramirez is being a delight in the Guardians clubhouse as usual and happy to switch between hitting second and hitting third as needed.

Zack Meisel of the Athletic did a great piece about how the Guardians are trying to add more power to their lineup and embracing swinging and missing more often to do so.

