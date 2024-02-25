 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians Do Funniest Thing; Get Immediately Shut Out Following Inexcusable Offseason

Morning news and notes for Feb 25, 2024

By westbrook
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reds 4, Guardians 0

The good:

The bad:

  • George Valera is injured again.
  • Guardian hitters not named Kwan were 5-for-31 with 10 strikeouts.

Around baseball

  • The Guardians aren’t the only AL Central team in midseason form—the Tigers lost 22-10.
  • A missed extra point doomed the Blue Jays in a 14-13 loss to Philadelphia.
  • The Dodgers and Angels tied 7-7. Maybe the Groomsmen Curse was transferred.
  • Hi. A bit sleepy here, but in the wee hours of the night, the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger.

