Guardians Do Funniest Thing; Get Immediately Shut Out Following Inexcusable Offseason

Reds 4, Guardians 0
The good:
- Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco leads MLB with a 0.00 ERA. He was nervous.
- Steven Kwan had 2 hits.
- Stephen Vogt now has managerial experience.
The bad:
- George Valera is injured again.
- Guardian hitters not named Kwan were 5-for-31 with 10 strikeouts.
Around baseball
- The Guardians aren’t the only AL Central team in midseason form—the Tigers lost 22-10.
- A missed extra point doomed the Blue Jays in a 14-13 loss to Philadelphia.
- The Dodgers and Angels tied 7-7. Maybe the Groomsmen Curse was transferred.
- Hi. A bit sleepy here, but in the wee hours of the night, the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger.
