News and Notes: The Guardians Play a Baseball Game Today

The Cleveland Guardians will face off against the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Arizona, at 3:05 PM EST today in exhibition baseball. Carlos Carrasco will be the first pitcher to take the mound for Cleveland.

Getting the start for tomorrow's Cactus League opener...

The Guardians had fun with a slip ‘n slide in Arizona yesterday. We have a high of 31 in Cleveland today. Ah well.

The power of friendship is off the charts rn.

Mandy Bell of MLB.com lists the shortstop competition, Tyler Freeman in the outfield, and Will Brennan’s attempt to secure a roster spot as three important roster battles to follow this Spring. Apparently, Brennan has looked great in hitting drills so far.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland dot com offered one of his wild rides of a mailbag, including suggesting that the Guardians should approach their roster more like the Los Angeles Dodgers do. Two interesting notes: Apparently, manager Stephen Vogt indicated that Will Brennan is being looked at as more of a right field option than a center field option, And, Hoynes says he doesn’t see the Guardians making the postseason this year... which is GREAT news for Guardians fans given Hoynes’s record as a prognosticator.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland dot com wrote some thoughts on Spring Training. He seems to think there is a legitimate competition between Arias and Rocchio in Spring Training, says Shane Bieber has looked great so far, notes that Steven Kwan and Tyler Freeman are working on impacting the baseball more effectively, and indicates Deyvison De Los Santos will start the season in Cleveland and Kyle Manzardo in Columbus.

If you have a Baseball America subscription, you will see Guardians’ Prospects Luis Merejo (3B/1B) and Chase DeLauter (OF) are faring well based on statcast information for hitters in this article by Geoff Pontes and Dylan White.

Zack Meisel of the Athletic and T.J. Zuppe talked the Guardians 2024 Lineup on the latest Selby is Godcast.