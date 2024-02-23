News and Notes: It Was Photo Day for the Guardians

The Guardians took photos on Thursday and they seem like they had fun:

Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor didn’t have as much fun, however, while touching a snake unexpectedly.

You expect to see snakes in the desert, but not touch them. #GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/rffrOLwcy2 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 22, 2024

Josh is not a fan of snakes either. #GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/wAW68wXCVf — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 22, 2024

Zack Meisel, of the Athletic, offered a roster projection for 2024. I was interested to see that he predicts Gabriel Arias over Brayan Rocchio, Will Brennan over David Fry, Deyvison De Los Santos to make the roster, Carlos Carrasco to sneak in as the long-man in the pen, and James Karinchak to make up time he’s currently missing with shoulder fatigue and make it. Tyler Freeman seems cemented into a utility position, and Meisel mentions his newfound ability to hopefully play centerfield being a positive there.

Mandy Bell wrote about Stephen Vogt’s thoughts on the shortstop competition between Arias and Rocchio and the friendly rivalry between the two Venezuelan players. A lot of glowing words about Rocchio from the Guardians’ new manager... which could mean that he has a shot, or could be Vogt buoying him for the eventual letdown of not being the shortstop starter at the end of Spring Training. I’d lean toward the latter, myself.

Vogt spoke about the power the team hopes to find from guys like De Los Santos, Jhonkensy Noel and Johnathan Rodriguez:

Bally Sports did a great video with Austin Hedges taking over for Andre Knott:

FanGraphs wrote up some prospect names to know and included several Guardians in the list.

The Guardians have been doing some great retrospectives for black history month:

In continuing our celebration of Black History Month, we are showcasing some of the unsung heroes of Cleveland baseball throughout the years.



Offensive powerhouse, “Hard Hittin’” Mark Whiten, former All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner, Kenny Lofton, feared… pic.twitter.com/3xKzeziAfH — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 22, 2024

And Anthony Castrovince wrote a great piece on the famous photo with Larry Doby and Steve Gromeck, now featured on the Congressional Medal of Honor given to Doby.

Meanwhile, the new baseball uniform pants seem to be an unmitigated disaster: