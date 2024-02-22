Jhonkensy Noel is our No. 17 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 18?

Jhonkensy Noel is our No. 17 prospect, earning 23% of the vote on Wednesday and beating out the competition by just five votes.

As has become a running theme, Noel was a member of the vaunted 2017 international signing class for Cleveland and is the fourth player from that class to make the Covering the Corner top 20 prospect rankings (alongside Brayan Rocchio, George Valera and Jose Tena).

The native of the Dominican Republic has immense power and he showcased it early, blasting 10 homes runs as a 16-year-old in the Dominican Summer League in 2018.

Noel had his breakout season in 2021, slashing .393/.426/.693 with 11 home runs in his full-season debut at Lynchburg, good for a ridiculous 189 wRC+ over 38 games before he was promoted to High-A, where he continued to perform with a 136 wRC+.

Noel exploded up prospect rankings, but then his progress slowed. He began 2022 at High-A and was slightly above average, struggling to make contact but hitting for immense power when he did hit the ball with 19 home runs despite bating .219. He was promoted to Double-A and had similar issues, hitting .242 and bashing another 13 home runs.

In his age-21 season, Noel spent all of 2023 in Triple-A Columbus. The power was evident as he blasted 27 home runs with 23 doubles and 85 RBIs, but contact again was an issue as he slashed just .220/.303/.420 and had a wRC+ below 100 for a full season for the first time at just 77.

Noel has spent time at third base, first base and the corner outfield through his climb in the minor leagues. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, he’s not exactly a burner on the basepaths or an elite defender, but the ball still explodes off his bat.

Guardians prospect, Jhonkensy Noel, crushed his first home run of the year in the Cactus League. pic.twitter.com/5W3vQAqS7l — La Mole (@FranmilsEyebrow) March 13, 2023

Look for Noel to open the 2024 season by repeating at Triple-A. He’s still young, as he’ll be 22 for a majority of the season. His walk rate of 8.4% wasn’t terrible last season and neither was his 24.8% strikeout rate. If he can maintain or improve those numbers while also improving his contact and barrel rate, he still has potential to make an impact for Cleveland at the MLB level.

Justin Campbell, RHP (Age 23)

2023: —

Cleveland’s first round competitive balance round pick in 2022, Campbell stands 6-foot-7, but missed the 2023 season after ulnar nerve decompression surgery on his right elbow.

Jose Devers, SS/3B (Age 20)

2023 (A): 458 PA, .252/.345/.398, 11 HR, 34 SB, 10.5 BB%, 20.1 K%, 113 wRC+

.Cousin of Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Jose made his full-season debut in 2023 and showcased impressive speed on the basepaths and some decent pop.

Jake Fox, 2B/OF (Age 21)

2023 (A+): 453 PA, .256/.330/.398, 8 HR, 9 SB, 9.9 BB%, 22.7 K%, 105 wRC+

A third round pick out of high school in 2021, Fox has been young for his level as a center fielder/second baseman throughout his minor league career.

Angel Genao, SS/3B (Age 19)

2023 (A): 316 PA, .263/.345/.385, 4 HR, 6 SB, 10.8 BB%, 15.5 K%, 110 wRC+

Impressed in his first full-season at Single-A as a teenager in 2023. Was one of the youngest players at the level and was above average with a 110 wRC+.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 21)

2023 (AA): 510 PA, .243/.312/.372, 9 HR, 12 SB, 9.2 BB%, 24.7 K%, 88 wRC+

Spent his age-21 season at Double-A, where he had his first below-average season, but at least he stayed healthy in 2023 with a career-high 113 games played.

Parker Messick, LHP (Age 23)

2023: (A) 13 GS, 56.2 IP, 3.02 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 26.0 K%, 6.0 BB%

2023: (A+) 11 GS, 65.0 IP, 4.43 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 26.3 K%, 8.8 BB%

Cleveland’s second round pick in 2022, Messick showcased consistent stuff at both Lynchburg and Lake County in his debut season while staying healthy.

Rafael Ramirez Jr., SS (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 190 PA, .250/.453/.426, 4 HR, 6 SB, 26.3 BB%, 28.4 K%, 133 wRC+

Impressed as a 17-year-old in the Arizona Complex League in 2023 and could be a fast-riser in prospect rankings. Ramirez Jr. is the son of former MLB All-Star Rafael Ramirez.

Cade Smith, RHP (Age 24)

2023: (AA) 17 G, 22.0 IP, 2.86 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 31.5 K%, 9.8 BB%

2023: (AAA) 30 G, 40.2 IP, 4.65 ERA, 3.79 FIP, 37.1 K%, 10.7 BB%

Reliever standing 6-foot-5 with an elite strikeout rate and mid 90s velocity. Smith was added to the 40-man roster and should help Cleveland’s bullpen in 2024.

Khalil Watson, SS (Age 20)

2023 (A+ MIA): 243 PA, .206/.337/.362, 7 HR, 14 SB, 14.4 BB%, 28.0 K%, 103 wRC+

2023 (A+ CLE): 98 PA, .233/.306/.442, 5 HR, 11 SB, 8.2 BB%, 24.5 K%, 107 wRC+

Acquired in the Josh Bell trade, Watson is a middle-infielder with incredible athleticism and power who has been troubled by attitude, contact and strikeout issues.

Ryan Webb, LHP (Age 24)

2023: (A+) 17 GS, 82.0 IP, 3.29 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 23.8 K%, 9.7 BB%

2023: (AFL) 6 GS, 22.2 IP, 4.37 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 37.8 K%, 14.7 BB%

A fourth round pick in 2021 who had to recover from Tommy John surgery, Webb has shown flashes of brilliance and most recently led the 2023 AFL in strikeouts.