Deyvison De Los Santos is our No. 16 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 17?

Deyvison De Los Santos is our No. 16 prospect, earning 42% of the vote on Tuesday and dominating the competition.

De Los Santos, 20, was a Rule 5 Draft pick by Cleveland from the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system this past November. He originally was a member of Arizona’s 2019 international signing class, but missed the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Los Santos made his pro debut in 2021 in the Arizona Complex League as an 18-year-old, where he absolutely raked, slashing .329.421.610, good for a ridiculous 162 wRC+ over 25 games, earning himself a promotion to Single-A for 37 games, where he was above average with a 101 wRC+.

In the 2022 season, De Los Santos began at full-season Single-A, but was promoted to High-A, impressing at both levels with a 122 and 120 wRC+ respectively, and earning a cup of coffee at Double-A as a 19-year-old. He hit 22 home runs over 136 games and had a rare 70 grade for power, according to Fangraphs.

In his age-20 season, De Los Santos spent the full year at Double-A, where he struggled to a .254/.297/.431 slashline with 20 home runs and an 88 wRC+ over 113 games.

So why did Cleveland select him in the Rule 5 Draft? It likely has to do with his second half of the 2023 season. He was sent to the development list for two weeks to work on his mechanics after struggling and upon his return, De Los Santos showcased a refined swing and proceeded to slash an impressive .312/.333/.580 over the final 50 games of the season with 13 homes runs in that span, good for a 132 wRC+.

He also helped lead the team to the Double-A championship in the playoffs, where he slashed .400./400./720 in five postseason games that included a home run, a triple and three doubles.

De Los Santos has some swing and miss to his game, whiffing 26% of the time last season at Double-A and walking just 5.2%. He also primarily plays third base, which currently is occupied by one of the greatest Cleveland Guardians players of all time. He played 35 games at first base in 2023 and has expressed a willingness to learn the outfield, although that will likely be a work in progress.

Another day another bomb by #Guardians 20yr old INF prospect Deyvison De Los Santos out at the organizations Goodyear Development Complex. Hopefully it can carry over into spring training games and then the MLB season. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/FzkSJyO8dA — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) February 14, 2024

He’ll likely need to continue to show the improvement from the second half of last season at Spring Training to stay with the team, because if he’s going to get playing time with Cleveland in 2024, it’ll likely be split between DH and 1B with Josh Naylor and that means he’ll also be standing in the way of one of the team’s top prospects in 1B Kyle Manzardo, who seems ready to go right now.

Justin Campbell, RHP (Age 23)

2023: —

Cleveland’s first round competitive balance round pick in 2022, Campbell stands 6-foot-7, but missed the 2023 season after ulnar nerve decompression surgery on his right elbow.

Jose Devers, SS/3B (Age 20)

2023 (A): 458 PA, .252/.345/.398, 11 HR, 34 SB, 10.5 BB%, 20.1 K%, 113 wRC+

.Cousin of Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers, Jose made his full-season debut in 2023 and showcased impressive speed on the basepaths and some decent pop.

Angel Genao, SS/3B (Age 19)

2023 (A): 316 PA, .263/.345/.385, 4 HR, 6 SB, 10.8 BB%, 15.5 K%, 110 wRC+

Impressed in his first full-season at Single-A as a teenager in 2023. Was one of the youngest players at the level and was above average with a 110 wRC+.

Petey Halpin, OF (Age 21)

2023 (AA): 510 PA, .243/.312/.372, 9 HR, 12 SB, 9.2 BB%, 24.7 K%, 88 wRC+

Spent his age-21 season at Double-A, where he had his first below-average season, but at least he stayed healthy in 2023 with a career-high 113 games played.

Parker Messick, LHP (Age 23)

2023: (A) 13 GS, 56.2 IP, 3.02 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 26.0 K%, 6.0 BB%

2023: (A+) 11 GS, 65.0 IP, 4.43 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 26.3 K%, 8.8 BB%

Cleveland’s second round pick in 2022, Messick showcased consistent stuff at both Lynchburg and Lake County in his debut season while staying healthy.

Jhonkensy Noel, 1B/3B/OF (Age 22)

2023 (AAA): 585 PA, .220/.303/.420, 27 HR, 1 SB, 8.4 BB%, 24.8 K%, 77 wRC+

Spent his entire 2023 season at Triple-A, where he bashed 27 home runs one year after hitting 32 bombs across three levels. Lots of power, but needs help everywhere else.

Rafael Ramirez Jr., SS (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 190 PA, .250/.453/.426, 4 HR, 6 SB, 26.3 BB%, 28.4 K%, 133 wRC+

Impressed as a 17-year-old in the Arizona Complex League in 2023 and could be a fast-riser in prospect rankings. Ramirez Jr. is the son of former MLB All-Star Rafael Ramirez.

Cade Smith, RHP (Age 24)

2023: (AA) 17 G, 22.0 IP, 2.86 ERA, 2.73 FIP, 31.5 K%, 9.8 BB%

2023: (AAA) 30 G, 40.2 IP, 4.65 ERA, 3.79 FIP, 37.1 K%, 10.7 BB%

Reliever standing 6-foot-5 with an elite strikeout rate and mid 90s velocity. Smith was added to the 40-man roster and should help Cleveland’s bullpen in 2024.

Khalil Watson, SS (Age 20)

2023 (A+ MIA): 243 PA, .206/.337/.362, 7 HR, 14 SB, 14.4 BB%, 28.0 K%, 103 wRC+

2023 (A+ CLE): 98 PA, .233/.306/.442, 5 HR, 11 SB, 8.2 BB%, 24.5 K%, 107 wRC+

Acquired in the Josh Bell trade, Watson is a middle-infielder with incredible athleticism and power who has been troubled by attitude, contact and strikeout issues.

Ryan Webb, LHP (Age 24)

2023: (A+) 17 GS, 82.0 IP, 3.29 ERA, 3.70 FIP, 23.8 K%, 9.7 BB%

2023: (AFL) 6 GS, 22.2 IP, 4.37 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 37.8 K%, 14.7 BB%

A fourth round pick in 2021 who had to recover from Tommy John surgery, Webb has shown flashes of brilliance and most recently led the 2023 AFL in strikeouts.