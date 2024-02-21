LGFT Amed Rosario joins Rays on 1-year deal

Completely non-polarizing former Cleveland Guardian Amed Rosario found a new home yesterday. For at least 1.5 million dollars, he will play for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. There are another $1M in incentives that he could earn.

In extremely related news, LGFT Yu Chang also signed with the Rays.

Both players are flawed, but snagging them for just $1.5M and an NRI shows why the Rays continue to win without spending as much as their rivals. They will put Amed and Yu in situations where they are likelier to succeed. They will not play Amed every day at a position he stinks at like Terry Francona insisted on doing. Ironically, used properly in a bench role, he would have fit quite well on the Guardians’ current roster. But oh well, we don’t have a single unallocated dollar remaining.