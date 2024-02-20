News and Notes: Guardians Play Today... Play Chess, That Is

Some of the Cleveland Guardians will be playing live on YouTube today in a chess tournament at 12PM EST

Behold: the @chesscom SlugChamps bracket reveal for tomorrow’s big showdown.



“I don’t know strategies. I just know how the pieces move” -Hedgey



Check out the live action tomorrow on https://t.co/tJZUvSwbYd at 2pm MT/12pm ET!! #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/kiQCjminmM — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) February 20, 2024

You can watch here, apparently.

FanGraphs released their “picks to click,” and included Angel Genao, Alex Clemmey and Ralphy Velazquez as prospects they believe have a chance to breakout in 2024.

Austin Hedges was interviewed by Chris Rose on the Rose Rotation podcast.

New episode with World Series Champion Austin Hedges is out now!



WATCH: https://t.co/tXaOC53BtT

LISTEN: https://t.co/JHTpBrqySL pic.twitter.com/ypgMmyXSN1 — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) February 19, 2024

Guardians’ Mental Performance Coach Brian Miles was interviewed on the Wellsport Podcast:

Episode Four of The WellSport Podcast with @CleGuardians Mental Performance Coach, @BrianCmiles out now!



Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts today:https://t.co/wRL0pe1w67 pic.twitter.com/qegAX992fO — Sean Fee (@Seanyfee1) February 19, 2024

Zack Meisel of the Athletic previewed all the pitchers in major league camp for the Guardians.