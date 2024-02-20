 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News and Notes: Guardians Play Today... Play Chess, That Is

News and Notes for Tuesday, February 20th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cincinnati Reds v Cleveland Guardians Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Some of the Cleveland Guardians will be playing live on YouTube today in a chess tournament at 12PM EST

You can watch here, apparently.

FanGraphs released their “picks to click,” and included Angel Genao, Alex Clemmey and Ralphy Velazquez as prospects they believe have a chance to breakout in 2024.

Austin Hedges was interviewed by Chris Rose on the Rose Rotation podcast.

Guardians’ Mental Performance Coach Brian Miles was interviewed on the Wellsport Podcast:

Zack Meisel of the Athletic previewed all the pitchers in major league camp for the Guardians.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...