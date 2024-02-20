News and Notes: Guardians Play Today... Play Chess, That Is

Some of the Cleveland Guardians will be playing live on YouTube today in a chess tournament at 12PM EST
FanGraphs released their “picks to click,” and included Angel Genao, Alex Clemmey and Ralphy Velazquez as prospects they believe have a chance to breakout in 2024.
Austin Hedges was interviewed by Chris Rose on the Rose Rotation podcast.
Guardians’ Mental Performance Coach Brian Miles was interviewed on the Wellsport Podcast:
Zack Meisel of the Athletic previewed all the pitchers in major league camp for the Guardians.
