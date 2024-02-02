Johnathan Rodriguez is our No. 8 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 9?

Powerful prospect Johnathan Rodriguez is our No. 8 prospect, earning 31% of the vote on Thursday and squeaking past some tough competition by just over 20 votes.

Rodriguez was the youngest player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft, selected in the third round out of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico.

At the time, he was known for having a cannon arm and a beanpole frame with a ton of projection for added power after he filled out.

Cleveland took its time with Rodriguez, repeating him in then-Arizona Rookie League in 2017 and 2018 despite him posting above average wRC+ both seasons. He only played in short-season Mahoning Valley in 2019, again posting a 123 wRC+, but he didn’t make his full-season debut until 2021 when he slashed .314/.363/.450 at Single-A.

His power finally arrived in 2022 as he started the season at High-A Lake County, bashing 21 home runs in 79 games, good for a 148 wRC+ and earning a promotion to Double-A, where he clubbed five more.

He began 2023 at Double-A and dominated, clubbing 18 more home runs with a 137 wRC+, then continued to rake after being promoted to Triple-A with 11 more bombs in 47 games while walking at a 12.4% rate, the highest he’d posted since 2017 in the rookie league.

Rodriguez has some swing and miss to his game with a 32.7% strikeout rate in Columbus, but he also sported a respectable batting average at Triple-A last season, slashing 280/.376/.560 for the Clippers. After being left to the wolves for the Rule 5 Draft for two consecutive years, Rodriguez forced Cleveland’s hands and they added him to the 40-man roster in the offseason.

Here’s him bashing a homer in Spring Training and having it called by Matt Underwood. We might be hearing Underwood call a few of Rodriguez’s bombs in the regular season in 2024.

Johnathan Rodriguez - Cleveland Guardians (2)* pic.twitter.com/hyOZ33yvl1 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 26, 2023

Jaison Chourio, OF (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 189 PA, .349/.476/.463, 1 HR, 19 SB, 20.1 BB%, 19.6 K%, 147 wRC+

2023 (A): 42 PA, .200/.310/.229, 0 HR, 1 SB, 14.3 BB%, 35.7 K%, 65 wRC+

Younger brother of top 3 overall prospect Jaxon, has showcased elite eye, speed and contact as he advanced to full season in his age-18 season.

Alex Clemmey, LHP (Age 18)

2023: Second round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a 99 mph fastball and a filthy curveball, Clemmey had one of the most electric arms of all high school prep prospects for 2023, but lacks command.

Will Dion, LHP (Age 23)

2023: (A+) 4 GS, 33.2 IP, 1.87 ERA, 2.44 FIP, 30.8 K%, 7.5 BB%

2023: (AA) 15 GS, 83.0 IP, 2.60 ERA, 3.03 FIP, 26.7.8 K%, 7.6 BB%

Nicknamed “Baby Kershaw” for his similar pitching style to Clayton. Dion the most impressive season of any full-season pitcher in Cleveland’s MiLB in 2023.

Welbyn Francisca, SS (Age 17)

2023 (DSL): 179 PA, .316/.419/.500, 3 HR, 11 SB, 13.4 BB%, 19.6 K%, 144 wRC+

The top-rated international signing by Cleveland in 2022, Francisca impressed in his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League.

Angel Martinez, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 437 PA, .245/.321/.392, 11 HR, 10 SB, 8.5 BB%, 19.0 K%, 96 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 154 PA, .268/.320/.401, 3 HR, 1 SB, 6.5 BB% 23.4 K%, 78 wRC+

A top international signing in 2018, Martinez has been one of the team’s best international prospects as a middle infielder, although he had a down year in 2023.

Jose Tena, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 362 PA, .260/.353/.3750, 4 HR, 16 SB, 11.3 BB%, 28.7 K%, 103 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 66 PA, .350/.394/.667, 4 HR, 0 SB, 6.1 BB%, 25.8 K%, 157 wRC+

2023 (MLB): 34 PA, .226/.294/.290, 0 HR, 0 SB, 8.8 BB%, 38.2 K%, 66 wRC+

In a crowded middle infield, Tena was slightly above average in Double-A, then had a great Triple-A performance in a small sample size before making his MLB debut in 2023.

Ralphy Velasquez, C (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 28 PA, .348/.393/.739, 2 HR, 1 SB, 10.7 BB%, 17.9 K%, 151 wRC+

Cleveland’s No. 1 draft pick in 2023. Velasquez has strong hit and power tools and showcased them in a limited sample size at the complex league.