News and Notes: Brewers Trade a Pitcher, Orioles trade a Blocked Middle Infielder

The Brewers traded Corbin Burnes to the Orioles for middle-infielder Joey Ortiz, pitcher DL Hall and the 34th pick in the 2024 MLB draft (a compensatory pick eligible to be dealt).

Must be nice to trade a middle-infield prospect, pitching prospect and a comp pick for major league help. Alas, the Guardians surely don't have any of those things.

The St. Louis Cardinals signed reliever Keynan Middleton

Zack Meisel and Jason Lloyd wrote about potential extension candidates for the Guardians this Spring for the Athletic.

Around now is usually when the equipment truck leaves for Spring Training but no news to that effect for equipment truck enthusiasts yet.