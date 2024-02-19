News and Notes: Get to Know the Guardians Spring Training Roster

Zack Meisel of the Athletic wrote a snippet on all the hitters in Major League Camp for the Guardians. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland dot com wrote an article on 10 players looking to answer questions this Spring.
Mandy Bell of MLB dot com wrote about Daniel Espino's attempt to come back from shoulder surgery.
Meanwhile Nick Kurtz
Nick Kurtz HR— Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) February 17, 2024
105 mph off the bat
pic.twitter.com/Usezi1akH4
Travis Bazzana
Travis Bazzana is doing his best trying to send a souvenir back to his friends in Australia and I think he may just do it pic.twitter.com/d2tPslWQ9L— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) February 18, 2024
And Chase Burns continue to make their cases to be the Guardians number 1 draft pick
Chase Burns swords are so back ⚔️#MTFY | @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/GcBFho5nps— Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) February 17, 2024
