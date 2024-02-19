 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Get to Know the Guardians Spring Training Roster

News and Notes for Monday, February 19th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
Zack Meisel of the Athletic wrote a snippet on all the hitters in Major League Camp for the Guardians. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland dot com wrote an article on 10 players looking to answer questions this Spring.

Mandy Bell of MLB dot com wrote about Daniel Espino's attempt to come back from shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile Nick Kurtz

Travis Bazzana

And Chase Burns continue to make their cases to be the Guardians number 1 draft pick

