Optimizing the 2024 Guardians’ Lineup Based on Projections and Past Production in MLB

The most fascinating questions of Guardians’ Spring Training will be which hitters end up making the 26-man roster and how new manager Stephen Vogt will arrange his lineup.

Interestingly, Vogt was interviewed on 92.5 FM on Friday, and was asked about Steven Kwan as his leadoff hitter. Vogt was resounding in his praise for Kwan, but did not say that Kwan would be the Guardians’ leadoff hitter. While I’m not reading much into “manager-speak”, his comments led me to wonder what would be the optimized order for Guardians’ hitters in 2024 if we look at what projections systems have to say.

2021-2023 MLB Hitters by Lineup Spot:

Leadoff - 107 wRC+, .331 OBP, .418 SLG

Second - 113 wRC+, .334 OBP, .440 SLG

Third - 115 wRC+, .336 OBP, .447 SLG

Cleanup - 109 wRC+, .325, .437 SLG

Fifth - 100 wRC+, .315 OBP, .413 SLG

Sixth - 95 wRC+. .310 OBP, .399 SLG

Seventh - 89 wRC+, .304 OBP, .381 SLG

Eighth - 84 wRC+, .299 OBP, .367 SLG

Ninth - 72 wRC+, .282 OBP, .340 SLG

These numbers give us a baseline for how the average MLB hitter in each given lineup spot has performed over the past three seasons.

Below, I have provided the average Cleveland Guardian’s Projections using ZiPS, Steamer, The Bat, and ATC found on FanGraphs. I have also tried to employ a little of my own logic and knowledge of positional flexibility. So, without further ado, here is my optimized Cleveland Guardians lineup based on 2024 projections:



Leadoff - Andres Gimenez, SS - 109 wRC+, .331/.423 OBP/SLG

Second - Jose Ramirez, 3B - 131 wRC+, .358/.495

Third - Kyle Manzardo, 1B/DH - 106 wRC+, .323/.420

Fourth - Josh Naylor, 1B/DH - 120 wRC+, .338/.468

Fifth - Bo Naylor, C - 104 wRC+, .325/.406

Sixth - Steven Kwan, LF - 104 wRC+, .351/.378

Seventh - Ramon Laureano, RF - 100 wRC+, .314/.402

Eighth - Juan Brito, 2B - 97 wRC+, .328/.373

Ninth - Estevan Florial, CF - 90 wRC+, .303/.382



Bench:

Tyler Freeman IF/OF - 100 wRC+, .333/.374

David Fry C/IF/OF - 94 wRC+, .301/.395

Austin Hedges - C - and Myles Straw - OF - You Don’t Want To Know

Comments: In comparing the average MLB lineup over the past three years and the projected lineup above, you can see that the Guardians are well-lined up to be above average. I made the choice of batting Ramirez 2nd and Manzardo 3rd, believing it would be less pressure on the rookie to bat after Ramirez than before him. I also chose to put Josh Naylor in the 4th spot to prioritize slugging in that position.

As for the leadoff spot, the numbers tell us to put our best hitters in position to bat the most number of times, and projections are currently telling us that Kwan is the fifth or sixth best hitter on the team, so I have slotted him in the order accordingly. Will I be upset if the team bats Kwan first? No, I’ll believe in a Kwan bounce-back as much as anyone. I do, however, think the numbers show us why it might be wise for Vogt not to commit himself to Kwan as permanent leadoff hitter.

It’s a very lefty-heavy lineup and an entirely right-handed bench, so that balances itself out fairly nicely. You could certainly put Tyler Freeman as the starter at second base and Brito on the bench, but given that Freeman has the ability to play second, short, third and has been working in the outfield, it appeared to me that his defensive versatility was a better fit off the bench. Due to right-handed hitting abilities and third catcher potential, David Fry was a better fit than Will Brennan, however I’m fine with Brennan in that spot, also, or, alternately, Deyvison De Los Santos if the team is determined to retain his rights. However, as you will see below, De Los Santos will actively harm the ability of the 2024 team to compete when compared to other options for this season, so that needs to be kept in mind.

I recognize that the team may be wise to keep Manzardo in Columbus to avoid Super Two status/retain a year of control. I realize Juan Brito may not yet be major league ready. But, again, the above is simply a chance for us to see what projections are saying is the optimized lineup for the Guardians in 2024.

I’ve recognized, also, above, that the Guardians are very likely to have Myles Straw on their bench. I am perfectly fine finding a way to move on from Straw and putting Will Brennan or George Valera in that spot, but as things are, I’m hoping Straw can be a good defensive replacement/pinch-runner off the bench. You can squeeze a little more out of this lineup with Brennan or Valera platooning with Laureano in right-field than you can while relying on Laureano to hit RHP, or even platooning Florial and Laureano in centerfield and playing your favorite young right field option (Brennan, Valera or Johnathan Rodriguez) full-time.

Other Prominent Options:

Will Brennan - 92.5 .313/.374

George Valera - 92.5, .315, .370

Brayan Rocchio - 90, .311, .368

Gabriel Arias - 90, .300, .385

Johnathan Rodriguez - 89, .293, .396

Deyvison De Los Santos - 77 wRC+, .270/.363

I’m certainly not claiming to know more than the Cleveland front office or coaching staff does, and if we see Gabriel Arias get first crack at shortstop and David Fry at first-base/DH with Josh Naylor, you won’t hear me complain (as long as we see Manzardo in May, sometime, and Arias isn’t given a leash much longer than June if he’s struggling). With that said, I feel it’s helpful to see what the computers are telling us about the production we should expect to see from Guardians’ hitters. I hope Vogt takes the numbers he has and is creative with trying to get his best hitters the most plate appearances in the lineups he begins rolling out come March 28th.