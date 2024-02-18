Sunday news and notes

Welcome to Covering the Corner! Above is a picture of the sun rising. Get it... Sun...day? The Guardians obviously added no players yesterday, but some teams did.

Randal Grichuk will try smacking LHP around this year while in a Diamondbacks uniform.

Ji Man Choi will earn $3.5M if he makes the Mets roster, but currently he’s an NRI.

The Royals got John Schreiber from the not-taking-2024-very-seriously Red Sox in exch for David Sandlin.

For some reason, the White Sox brought back Bryan Shaw. (for the tank?)

Pablo Sandoval has joined Giants camp.

Guardians camp did produce some wholesome content, however: