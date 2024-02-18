Sunday news and notes

Welcome to Covering the Corner! Above is a picture of the sun rising. Get it... Sun...day? The Guardians obviously added no players yesterday, but some teams did.
- Randal Grichuk will try smacking LHP around this year while in a Diamondbacks uniform.
- Ji Man Choi will earn $3.5M if he makes the Mets roster, but currently he’s an NRI.
- The Royals got John Schreiber from the not-taking-2024-very-seriously Red Sox in exch for David Sandlin.
- For some reason, the White Sox brought back Bryan Shaw. (for the tank?)
- Pablo Sandoval has joined Giants camp.
Guardians camp did produce some wholesome content, however:
Please envision the sweetest little voice yelling, "Daddy!" as you swipe through this sequence of Stephen Vogt's youngest seeing him for the first time since Spring Training started. pic.twitter.com/VltFQrP9x5— Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) February 17, 2024
