News and Notes: First Reports out of Guardians Camp Emerge

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland dot com and Zack Meisel of the Athletic offered some perspective from a press conference with Chris Antonetti, Guardians President of Baseball Operations, and manager Stephen Vogt at Spring Training.

Some takeaways:

-The team claims they wouldn’t have spent significantly in free agent even if a TV deal had been in place from the beginning. They are committed to seeing their young talent play, to help avoid the mistakes of past years where young talent was traded prematurely.

-It sounds as if Estevan Florial will get the primary shot to win the center field job.

-It sounds as if Deyvison De Los Santos will get some outfield reps.

Paul Hoynes wrote up an interview with Chase DeLauter, top outfield prospect in the Guardians’ system.

I found it interesting that the Guardians’ social media accounts are sharing media day photos of Carlos Carrasco, who is a non-roster invitee.

Cookie is in a quintessential red fit.#GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/AhaPExeIf7 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 16, 2024

Happy 216 Day, Cleveland.



All single game tickets are now on sale, including the home opener on April 8th! https://t.co/4SQPvgr7Ag#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/uwI20bbISZ — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 16, 2024

Mandy Bell of MLB dot com wrote about Shane Bieber’s trip to Driveline this offseason, and about Kyle Manzardo’s shot to make the roster.