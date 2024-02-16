News and Notes: Bieber and McKenzie Throwing Without Restrictions

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland dot com reports that Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie are entering camp without any throwing restrictions. But James Karinchak is experiencing shoulder fatigue.

FanGraphs published ZiPS' Top 100 prospects with Brayan Rocchio 42nd, Kyle Manzardo 60th, Juan Brito 80th and Angel Martinez 92nd.

The Guardians Spring Training Broadcast Schedule was released, as shared by the always excellent Justin Lada of Locked On Guardians Podcast and Next Year in Cleveland and the Guardians of the Future Podcast: