What Makes a Favorite Player?

Every baseball fan has one. The person that made you start watching the sport. The one who caught your eye on a random Tuesday and became the one you tracked at every game. The one who changed your life when you met them. Your favorite player.

Whether it’s the multi-millionaire star pitcher that everyone in the city loves or the backup catcher that only gets a few games to show their worth, every baseball fan has someone they look up to. I asked the members of Guardians Twitter to tell me a little bit about their favorite players and what makes them so special. Here’s what I learned about the love that the city of Cleveland has for their baseball players.

Ben (@bbrady315) – Asdrubal Cabrera:

Ben picked Asdrubal Cabrera as his favorite player around the 2010-2011 seasons. While he jumped around between eight teams in his major league career, Cleveland was a constant for eight years in the beginning of Cabrera’s career. Making his major league debut with the Indians on August 8, 2007, he had a remarkable career over those eight years in the Land. Especially during that 2010-2011 span when Ben started watching and the Indians were… not great.

While the team wasn’t particularly any good, Cabrera was and that’s what caught Ben’s eye. While Ben has not met the player he’s always looked up to, Cabrera has had a very strong impact on this fan’s life. The reason he played shortstop and wore the number 13, his talent is something that made a very strong impact on Ben’s baseball life. Even as better, more star-studded players have come and gone, Cabrera has always been Ben’s favorite.

Nicole (@Guardians_As) – Jason Kipnis:

In 2011, Jason Kipnis made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Indians and Nicole found a favorite player. She didn’t know much about baseball at the time, but knew that her friends were very excited to see his debut. That, and he wore the number 22 which is her family’s number. Why not pick him, then?

While Kipnis was always a Chicagoan at heart, he was 100% loyal to Cleveland in the nine seasons that he spent here. That’s why he will always be Nicole’s favorite. While she never had the chance to meet him, she still appreciates the love he shows for the game and for the city of Cleveland. His philanthropic work and the way he continues to speak about the city to this day is the main reason he continues to be her favorite.

Mike (@MMahoney157) – Jim Thome:

Perhaps the most legendary name in Cleveland baseball history, what’s not to love about Jim Thome? For Mike, the answer is nothing. From as early as he can remember, Thome has always been his favorite player. Seeing another left-handed hitter like himself was something that immediately drew him to the power hitter. The first baseball card he ever remembers collecting was a framed and placarded Thome card gifted to him by his father.

While he was never able to meet Thome, he did receive an email from him after signing up for the MLB Players’ Alumni Association (MLBPAA). He admits this was probably just a marketing scheme, but recalls how nice the message was to receive. To this day, the importance of the late 90’s/early 2000’s teams lingers in Mike’s mind. Thome is the perfect personification of this era and brings fond memories to hundreds of fans like Mike.

Meg (@shuddupmeg) – Austin Hedges

When asked why Austin Hedges is her favorite player, Meg’s first thought was, “He’s just neat”. While I feel that’s how most Guardians fans feel about the veteran catcher, Meg put some deeper feelings about him into words. She mentions his personality, the good vibes he brings to the clubhouse, and the knowledge and appreciation he has for the game of baseball, something he has passed on to the younger generation of players.

She hasn’t had the pleasure of meeting Hedges, but deeply appreciates what he did for the 2021 team that made her a fan again. She hadn’t watched baseball for a long time prior to that season, but his “golden retriever, up-for-anything” attitude is what brought her back to the team and continues to do so today. She mentioned how she nearly teared up upon the announcement that he re-signed with the team this offseason, and hopes that he can one day be a coach.

Abby – Carlos Santana

When she was just ten years old, Abby turned on the TV and began to watch baseball. She was immediately drawn to the team’s star first baseman and catcher, Carlos Santana. After making his debut with the team in 2010, Santana had a fruitful eight years in Cleveland before returning for another two after a short stint in Philadelphia. The devotion and success he had in Cleveland is something that has always drawn Abby to him and why he continues to be her favorite player, even as he plays for other teams.

Abby had the pleasure of meeting Santana for the first time in 2014 and nearly every year since. She recalls just how kind he is to each person he meets and how he always takes time to talk and connect with them as well. Abby mentions how no matter what team he plays for, he always remembers her and that is something she will always be grateful for.

Brent (@DontMessettUp) – Michael Brantley

In 2010, Michael Brantley was in his second year with a struggling Cleveland baseball team. Also during this season, Brent found a favorite player. Brent thought that Brantley had so many qualities that just made him impossible to dislike. From his professionalism on the field to his effortless swing at the plate, Brent admired every aspect of Brantley’s underrated career.

While he wasn’t able to meet Brantley during his time in Cleveland, Brent appreciates the impact that the outfielder had on his own baseball career. Frequently forced to deal with major injuries, Brent always had Brantley to look up to because of how he handled his own injuries and adversity. He never let those roadblocks get in the way of his successful career and is why Brent continues to admire him today.

Brian (@BrianHemminger) – Orel Hershiser

In 1995, Orel Hershiser moved on from a 12 year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers to play for the Cleveland Indians. This was when Brian found his all-time favorite player. Like Hershiser, Brian was a pitcher and admired the mentality that the veteran had on the mound. That mentality translated to strong leadership that helped lead the 1995 team to the World Series, something that fans from this era will always hold close.

Brian had the chance to very quickly meet Hershiser after the team returned home from losing the World Series to the Atlanta Braves. Brian and his dad welcomed the team home at the Cleveland airport and was able to shake Hershiser’s hand for just a second. The fact that this Major League Baseball player that had just lost in the World Series had taken the time to meet a young fan will always be a special memory for Brian. Today, he is thankful that he gets to watch Hershiser’s talents in the booth as an analyst.

Bryce (@mlbeuphoria) – Andrés Giménez

When Francisco Lindor was traded to the New York Mets in 2021, a lot of fans lost their favorite player. This included Bryce who found himself searching for a new favorite. Luckily, he didn’t have to look too hard as his new favorite, Andrés Giménez, was part of the return package for Lindor. Bryce says he was immediately drawn to Giménez’ personality and thought he was extremely fun to watch.

Since meeting him for the first time in 2023, Bryce continues to find more reasons to call Giménez his favorite. Aside from his talent on the field, Bryce appreciates how kind Giménez is and that he will always take the time to stop and talk to fans. He’s even seen the infielder stop security from escorting him so he could stop and talk to a fan. Giménez’ recent extension made Bryce extremely happy and he is excited to be his fan for many years to come.

Graig (@ItsSpelledGraig) – Albert Belle

When he was a teenager in the 1990s, Graig was immediately drawn to Albert Belle on the field. His dedication to the craft of hitting, his intimidation at the plate, and strength on the field made him one of the most feared hitters on the team, something the Cleveland needed. He was often known for his anger and unpleasantries, but Graig just appreciates his craft on the field and the respect he garnered for it.

While he’s not met the legendary Belle, he’s thankful for the powerful effect the outfielder had on Cleveland’s legacy. He transformed the team from one that lost 100 games a season to one that made it to the World Series and became a hitting powerhouse. A fond memory that Graig will always have of Belle is his walk-off grand slam against Lee Smith on July 15, 1995. The power and excitement in that moment perfectly encapsulated the feeling of Cleveland’s dominant 1995 season.

Matt (@BelowAverageOPS) – José Ramírez

During Cleveland’s next go-around in the 2016 World Series, Matt found his own favorite player. He was drawn to José Ramírez at the time for his “endless swag” and would find many more reasons in the years to come. This includes his talent on the field and the way he uses that talent to lead the other players both on and off the field.

While Matt hasn’t met the star player, he is able to boast that he said hi to him on a FaceTime call once. That down-to-earth personality is what makes him so likable to the city of Cleveland. He has the same passion for the city in return, and Matt appreciates that he chose to stay here for way less than he deserved. He’ll continue to be an inspiration to young players and fans in Cleveland for many years.

Madelyn (@baseballcontext) – Nick Wittgren and Eli Morgan

I’m sorry, you have to sit through two stories because I just love to tell them. I’ve had lots of favorite players through the years, but these two are far and away the most special. For starters, I began following Nick Wittgren when he was traded to Cleveland in early 2019. I was headed to Purdue to start my college career just six months later and knew that he had graduated from there.

Just before I left for school, I met him after a game at the players’ parking lot. I told him I was heading to his alma mater in a few days and he was so excited to hear that. He told me good luck and wished me well for the upcoming school year. Five months later, he happened to be in an autograph session I had gotten a ticket for at (then) TribeFest. Before I could even get the words “I don’t know if you remember me,” out, he asked me how my first semester at Purdue had gone.

Every time I’ve met him since then, he’s remembered me. This includes the time he found me in the bleachers at Wrigley Field and asked me how everything was going. Finding out he had been signed by the Cardinals in 2022 was devastating, but he still always makes time to answer my messages and ask how I’m doing. His kindness and the way he cares for his fans will always make him my favorite player.

The season before he was set to become a free agent, I knew that it was about time to start looking for a new favorite (rostered) Cleveland player. In 2021, Eli Morgan caught my eye. Why? He’s a middle inning relief pitcher. Remember how Adam Cimber and Nick Wittgren were my favorites before? After Nick left, Eli took the top spot as my favorite Cleveland player. My Twitter was quickly taken over by how much I loved watching this guy throw a baseball, and the Guardians took notice.

On the day of my 21st birthday in 2022, team photographer and a good friend of mine, Emily, told me to be in my seat during the second inning so she could come say hi. The second inning came and we said hi, and then she told me there was someone else who wanted to say hi to me. I looked to my right and there stood that middle inning relief pitcher, Eli Morgan. He told me happy birthday, signed my jersey, and took a picture with me in what I fondly remember as one of the best days of my life (thank you Emily and the Guardians).

A year and a half later, I attended Guards Fest with my brother as we do every year. We walked into our autograph session and who did we see sitting there? Eli. Again, before I could even ask if he remembered me, he said “We meet again!”. I reiterated just how much that day in 2022 meant to me and he told me how glad he was that it did. Thankfully, there have been no signs of him leaving anytime soon so I’m going to enjoy every single game I can watch him play.

Whether it’s because they’re good at swinging the bat or because they’re the nicest person you’ve ever met, every reason for picking a favorite player is special. Moments like these are the reason that baseball is so important to me. I don’t often hear these kinds of stories from other sports, so I know that we are truly lucky to be fans of this sport.