Ranking the Most Important Storylines of Guardians Spring Training 2024

I don’t know about you, but I’m very excited that Guardians Spring Training is underway. Let’s take a look at what we should be watching for in February and March in Arizona by ranking the most important storylines in Cleveland baseball this Spring.

1. Will the starting pitchers be healthy?

The Guardians will only go as far as their starting rotation takes them, so it’s vital that Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie display the ability to pitch at full strength and none of the sophomore trio of Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams or Logan Allen sustain any serious injuries. It’s also important that guys like Ben Lively and Joey Cantillo show they’re ready to help as major league starters. These are big question mark issues, so I’m ranking this the most important of all Spring Training storylines.

2. Who is the leading candidate to be the starting shortstop?

Is it Gabriel Arias’s job to lose? Can Brayan Rocchio or Tyler Freeman show the team anything that might sway the Guardians’ decision makers their direction? Does Jose Tena’s fiery Columbus performance mean anything? Is Angel Martinez going to be the pulled-fly-ball champion we’ve all wanted? Is Juan Brito going to show why the team was willing to give up on Nolan Jones, who would look pretty great in right field about now? We should be able to gather some information based on which players get first-team reps, especially as the Spring Training game schedule unfolds.

3. What is the plan in centerfield?

Are the Guardians finally ready to concede that Myles Straw doesn’t hit enough to be an everyday player and his skills can be best leveraged from a bench role? If so, does that mean newcomer Estevan Florial will be his platoon partner? Or will Ramon Laureano get consistent reps in center in the spring? What about Tyler Freeman and Angel Martinez reportedly practicing in centerfield, do they have a shot to earn time there? It would be huge for the team to get solid defense AND even a league AVERAGE bat in centerfield after two years of MLB’s worst qualified hitter having a chokehold on the position.

4. What is the plan in right field?

Similarly, will the team be looking to carry four outfielders or five? If four, I think it’s likely that either Estevan Florial or Ramon Laureano will be the full-time right-fielder with the other splitting time in center with Straw (who has pronounced career reverse splits, for what it’s worth). If it’s five, then Will Brennan and George Valera should have a chance to earn a platoon role with Laureano in right, or Johnathan Rodriguez and David Fry may platoon with Florial there. I’m particularly interested to see if David Fry is being looked at as a 1B/DH/RF/C utility knife to get the most out of a bench position.

5. What differing approaches, if any, will be discerned for new manager Stephen Vogt and his staff from past seasons?

What are we going to see in lineups from Vogt, later in the Spring? How will he handle the media? What will he say when asked about ways to find more offense? Will we see some of the personality that landed him the job start to emerge?

6. Will any non-roster invitee crack the Opening Day roster?

Will pitchers like Jamie Barria, Tyler Beede, old favorite Carlos Carrasco or Tyler Zuber show they deserve a roster spot? Whether or not injuries open up a spot, can one of these arms show they deserve a look? What will we discover about the team’s thoughts about Kyle Manzardo? Everything sounds like we should expect Manzardo to start in Columbus, but is there anything the young hitter can show the team to change that plan? Also, I’d enjoy it if Micah Pries had a hot spring and made people interested to see more from him.

7. What plan can be discerned for Deyvison De Los Santos?

Choosing the 20-year old in the Rule-5 draft was a surprise so I know we’re all wondering if the plan is to carry him on the roster or to try to trade for his full rights or to return him at the end of Spring Training or maybe whenever Manzardo is “ready” during the season. Hopefully, he will show his prodigeous power and make things interesting.

As always, we won’t be able to look at Spring Training box scores and stats and tell much. It will be the work players are putting in and observations coaches, front office folks and analytical tools are making that will inform roster decisions. But, I’m looking forward to parsing through reports, game action, lineup decisions and rumors to see the 2024 Guardians roster come into focus.