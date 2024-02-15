News and Notes: Chase DeLauter is Hanging Out in Goodyear, Arizona

Guardians Insider listed 28 players from the Guardians’ minor league system who are also hanging out in Goodyear, Arizona, working out and getting into some major league Spring Training games, including Chase DeLauter:

In additon to the 62 players in Major League camp, these 28 players will also be working out in Goodyear pic.twitter.com/he8cYfoNY0 — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) February 14, 2024

Zack Meisel of the Athletic wrote a nice article exploring more of Stephen Vogt’s character and personality.

Keith Law of the Athletic released his top 20 Guardians prospects. 1. Rocchio, 2. Manzardo, 3. DeLauter, 4. Chourio, 5. Tena, 6. Brito, 7. Velazquez, 8. Clemmey, 9. Espino, 10. Watson, 11. Martinez, 12. Messick, 13. Valera, 14. Mooney, 15. Walters, 16. Francisca, 17. Huff, 18. Cantillo, 19. Kayfus and 20. Aleman.

I highly recommend Tess Taruskin’s article for FanGraphs illustrating how to understand scouting of pitchers.