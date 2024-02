Teams across baseball got their first look at their new 2024 jerseys yesterday, and the reaction from players and fans was nearly unanimous: ~“These cheap rags look terrible!”

But that didn’t stop the Dodgers from asking Jason Heyward to do damage control.

Transactions

• LGFT Drew Pomeranz has signed with the Angels.

• And Corey Knebel chose the White Sox.

• Curt Casali was added by the Marlins to provide depth.