News and Notes: The Pitchers and Catchers. They Have Reported

Pitchers and catchers reported for the Cleveland Guardians yesterday. They were accompanied by some familiar faces among the position players.

Pitchers and catchers have officially reported this morning in Arizona, but we also have some other familiar faces putting in some work. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/sAB6m60qY5 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 12, 2024

Guards Insider announced the full-slate of non-roster invites, including previously unannounced Jack Leftwich and Mason Hickman:

Major League camp now consists of 22 players after today's internal addtions of RHP Mason Hickman and RHP Jack Leftwich. pic.twitter.com/nTWpoe8MH5 — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) February 12, 2024

Juan Brito looks ready to go

Brito at camp early. Look at Him. LTFI. He wants it pic.twitter.com/TGMTEp4lZ9 — R J (@modelolover_) February 12, 2024

The Guardians will be getting City Connect jerseys this year, which is fun. Hopefully, they will be guitar-free:

Nine teams are getting City Connect uniforms this year



Which teams are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/RV9iXLuwts — MLB (@MLB) February 13, 2024

The San Francisco Giants signed Jorge Soler