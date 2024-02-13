 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: The Pitchers and Catchers. They Have Reported

News and Notes for Tuesday, February 13th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
MLB: MAY 08 Reds at Indians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pitchers and catchers reported for the Cleveland Guardians yesterday. They were accompanied by some familiar faces among the position players.

Guards Insider announced the full-slate of non-roster invites, including previously unannounced Jack Leftwich and Mason Hickman:

Juan Brito looks ready to go

The Guardians will be getting City Connect jerseys this year, which is fun. Hopefully, they will be guitar-free:

The San Francisco Giants signed Jorge Soler

