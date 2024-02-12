News and Notes: Pitchers and Catchers Report in Arizona TODAY

The Super Bowl is over and pitchers and catchers report for the Guardians today. Hallelujah
The Greater Cleveland Partnership posted a flyover preview of the renovations at Progressive Field:
⚾ The @CleGuardians home opener is 2 months away – take a sneak peek at the Progressive Field renovations in this flyover video!— Greater Cleveland Partnership (@GreaterCLE) February 11, 2024
Learn more about the renovations: https://t.co/8muwb8x0bi
➡️ Which new feature are you looking forward to the most?#GreaterCLEViews #ThisisCLE pic.twitter.com/Fwd8orORXn
Matan K @mk237700 wrote a nice piece demonstrating how important the first ten picks of the draft are in recent MLB history.
