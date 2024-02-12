 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Pitchers and Catchers Report in Arizona TODAY

News and Notes for Monday, February 12th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl is over and pitchers and catchers report for the Guardians today. Hallelujah

The Greater Cleveland Partnership posted a flyover preview of the renovations at Progressive Field:

Matan K @mk237700 wrote a nice piece demonstrating how important the first ten picks of the draft are in recent MLB history.

