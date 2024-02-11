Feb 11 N&N: Shane Bieber is throwing hard

Supposedly something sports-related is happening today. MLB teams will probably do nothing.

One MLB player has been busy, however:

Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) wrapped up his off-season @DrivelineBB with a bang!



Average 93.2 MPH



10 heaters > 93 MPH, surpassing his entire 2023 (8).



Curveball revived



Session: 83.7 MPH | 14" VB

2020 : 83.6 MPH | 14" VB



Looks like he's back in business... pic.twitter.com/C2ykEyyX0K — Chris Langin (@LanginTots13) February 10, 2024