Feb 11 N&N: Shane Bieber is throwing hard

Supposedly something sports-related is happening today. MLB teams will probably do nothing.
One MLB player has been busy, however:
Shane Bieber (@ShaneBieber19) wrapped up his off-season @DrivelineBB with a bang!— Chris Langin (@LanginTots13) February 10, 2024
Average 93.2 MPH
10 heaters > 93 MPH, surpassing his entire 2023 (8).
Curveball revived
Session: 83.7 MPH | 14" VB
2020 : 83.6 MPH | 14" VB
Looks like he's back in business... pic.twitter.com/C2ykEyyX0K
Poll
Who else should we discuss
-
32%
Koobs
-
20%
Pete Kozma
-
46%
Taylor Swift
Loading comments...