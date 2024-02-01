Joey Cantillo is our No. 7 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 8?

Left-handed hurler Joey Cantillo is our No. 7 prospect, earning 34% of the vote on Wednesday and squeaking past some tough competition by 35 votes.

Like overall No. 2 prospect Kyle Manzardo, and No. 5 prospect Juan Brito, Cantillo was acquired by Cleveland in a trade. He is the final piece of the majestic 2020 Mike Clevinger deal (out of Gabriel Arias, Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill and Owen Miller). Every other piece has made it to MLB and had some success. Perhaps 2024 will be Cantillo’s time to shine.

Originally drafted in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres out of Kailua High School in Hawaii, Cantillo was known at the time as a crafty, soft-tossing lefty who topped out in the upper 80s with velocity.

Cantillo had a breakout 2019 season, which was split between Single-A and High-A, where he combined a 2.26 ERA with 11.6 K/9 against 2.7 BB/9.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t play the season he was acquired due to the COVID pandemic, and then he battled injuries in 2021 and 2022, which limited his development at Double-A, although he showed flashes of brilliance with above average strikeout rates in limited sample sizes.

Thankfully none of his injuries involved his elbow or shoulder and Cantillo had his first fully-healthy season in 2023 with the Guardians and he impressed. He absolutely dominated Double-A in his third season there last year, sporting a 1.85 ERA over six starts and earning a quick promotion to Triple-A and an invite to the Futures Game, where he his added velocity in the upper 90s impressed scouts.

Cantillo had mixed results in Triple-A, struggling with a 12.9% walk rate, but he was able to stay healthy, which was most important, and had 20 starts including one complete game with the Clippers. He’s clearly on the verge of making his MLB debut in Cleveland this season if and when the need arises for his talents.

Jaison Chourio, OF (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 189 PA, .349/.476/.463, 1 HR, 19 SB, 20.1 BB%, 19.6 K%, 147 wRC+

2023 (A): 42 PA, .200/.310/.229, 0 HR, 1 SB, 14.3 BB%, 35.7 K%, 65 wRC+

Younger brother of top 3 overall prospect Jaxon, has showcased elite eye, speed and contact as he advanced to full season in his age-18 season.

Alex Clemmey, LHP (Age 18)

2023: Second round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a 99 mph fastball and a filthy curveball, Clemmey had one of the most electric arms of all high school prep prospects for 2023, but lacks command.

Welbyn Francisca, SS (Age 17)

2023 (DSL): 179 PA, .316/.419/.500, 3 HR, 11 SB, 13.4 BB%, 19.6 K%, 144 wRC+

The top-rated international signing by Cleveland in 2022, Francisca impressed in his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League.

Angel Martinez, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 437 PA, .245/.321/.392, 11 HR, 10 SB, 8.5 BB%, 19.0 K%, 96 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 154 PA, .268/.320/.401, 3 HR, 1 SB, 6.5 BB% 23.4 K%, 78 wRC+

A top international signing in 2018, Martinez has been one of the team’s best international prospects as a middle infielder, although he had a down year in 2023.

Johnathan Rodriguez, OF (Age 24)

2023 (AA): 363 PA, .289/.364/.375, 18 HR, 3 SB, 9.4 BB%, 26.7 K%, 137 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 202 PA, .280/.376/.375, 11 HR, 0 SB, 12.4 BB%, 32.7 K%, 131 wRC+

Rodriguez has been above average every season, but was the best hitter out of all full-season players in Cleveland’s MiLB system in 2023 and was added to the 40-man roster.

Jose Tena, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 362 PA, .260/.353/.3750, 4 HR, 16 SB, 11.3 BB%, 28.7 K%, 103 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 66 PA, .350/.394/.667, 4 HR, 0 SB, 6.1 BB%, 25.8 K%, 157 wRC+

2023 (MLB): 34 PA, .226/.294/.290, 0 HR, 0 SB, 8.8 BB%, 38.2 K%, 66 wRC+

In a crowded middle infield, Tena was slightly above average in Double-A, then had a great Triple-A performance in a small sample size before making his MLB debut in 2023.

Ralphy Velasquez, C (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 28 PA, .348/.393/.739, 2 HR, 1 SB, 10.7 BB%, 17.9 K%, 151 wRC+

Cleveland’s No. 1 draft pick in 2023. Velasquez has strong hit and power tools and showcased them in a limited sample size at the complex league.