75 Years and Counting: The Story of the 2009 Cleveland Indians

Hand to God, I did a double take when selecting the image for this article because I truly do not remember Carl Pavano being a Cleveland Indian. Apparently I either wasn’t paying close attention or the memory was just so traumatic that I repressed it. Either way the result was the same, a 9-8 record, a 5.37 ERA a 1.4 HR/9 and a pitching staff that gave up more runs than any team in franchise history post WWII except for the vaunted 1987 staff.

And that, my friends, is 2009 in a nutshell.

See you all tomorrow!

Oh and we sucked so bad that we traded everyone we could.

Cliff Lee was sent to Philadelphia for Lou Marson, Jason Knapp, and Carlos Carrasco. If I’m being honest, I’m still convinced Knapp is going to figure it out any day now.

Victor Martinez was traded to Boston for a package that featured Justin Masterson and Nick Hagadone

Oh and Eric Wedge got fired, Travis Hafner’s power was diminishing via injury and Grady Sizemore had the first in a series of injuries that took him from the cover of sports illustrated at 24 to bouncing around the league as a non roster invite by 29.

Other than that how was the play Mrs. Lincoln.