News and Notes: Twins and Mariners Make a Trade

The Twins traded their third baseman/second baseman Jorge Polanco to the Mariners yesterday, for a depth starter, a bullpen piece, starting pitcher prospect and a top 100 prospect who plays outfield.
️ Hip, hip, Jorge!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 30, 2024
We have acquired INF Jorge Polanco from the Twins in exchange for RHP Anthony DeSclafani, RHP Justin Topa, minor leaguers OF Gabriel Gonzalez and RHP Darren Bowen and cash considerations.
https://t.co/eN2tygPZoU pic.twitter.com/4Yp1rJtIO2
Polanco only has a 104 wRC+ for his career vs Cleveland but it was 125 for the past two years with plenty of clutch hits, so not sad to see him go. However, I think Edoard Julien is better, so the Twins likely improved at least slightly with this deal. Also, it's frustrating to see them deal a trusted infield starter coming off a good season when the Guardians putzed around with Amed Rosario coming off of his good 2022 year instead of trading him then.
The Blue Jays have signed Justin Turner. I imagine this means anyone looking for one year of JD Martinez is going to be at least $18 million and one year of Jorge Soler will be north of $20 million
Source: Justin Turner's 1-year deal with Toronto has a $13 million base salary with $1.5 million in roster and performance bonuses. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 30, 2024
Not that I expect the Guardians to be in play for either.
Evan Drellich of the Athletic said the Guardians and Bally are renegotiating a deal, presumably we will know what it is prior to the February 1st deadline Bally set.
