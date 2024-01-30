News and Notes: Twins and Mariners Make a Trade

The Twins traded their third baseman/second baseman Jorge Polanco to the Mariners yesterday, for a depth starter, a bullpen piece, starting pitcher prospect and a top 100 prospect who plays outfield.

️ Hip, hip, Jorge!



We have acquired INF Jorge Polanco from the Twins in exchange for RHP Anthony DeSclafani, RHP Justin Topa, minor leaguers OF Gabriel Gonzalez and RHP Darren Bowen and cash considerations.



https://t.co/eN2tygPZoU pic.twitter.com/4Yp1rJtIO2 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 30, 2024

Polanco only has a 104 wRC+ for his career vs Cleveland but it was 125 for the past two years with plenty of clutch hits, so not sad to see him go. However, I think Edoard Julien is better, so the Twins likely improved at least slightly with this deal. Also, it's frustrating to see them deal a trusted infield starter coming off a good season when the Guardians putzed around with Amed Rosario coming off of his good 2022 year instead of trading him then.

The Blue Jays have signed Justin Turner. I imagine this means anyone looking for one year of JD Martinez is going to be at least $18 million and one year of Jorge Soler will be north of $20 million

Source: Justin Turner's 1-year deal with Toronto has a $13 million base salary with $1.5 million in roster and performance bonuses. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 30, 2024

Not that I expect the Guardians to be in play for either.

Evan Drellich of the Athletic said the Guardians and Bally are renegotiating a deal, presumably we will know what it is prior to the February 1st deadline Bally set.