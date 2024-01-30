Juan Brito is our No. 5 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 6?

Middle infielder Juan Brito is our No. 5 prospect, earning 61% of the vote on Saturday and absolutely crushing the competition by over 110 votes.

Like overall No. 2 prospect Kyle Manzardo, Brito was acquired in a trade, a rare prospect-for-prospect trade with the Colorado Rockies last offseason.

In his age-21 season, Brito made quite an impression. Having never played beyond the Single-A level, he opened the year by continuing to showcase his tremendous patience at the plate, slashing .265/.379/.424 at High-A Lake County over 35 games, good enough for a 129 wRC+ and earning him a quick promotion to Double-A Akron.

Brito did not slow down after his promotion, improving his power at the Double-A level with 10 home runs in 87 games while slashing .276/.373/.444 and maintaining a solid 125 wRC+ with the RubberDucks.

Brito even earned a cup of coffee with Triple-A Columbus at the end of the season, where he continued to impress with an elite walk rate.

The 22-year-old has showcased above average patience at the plate at every level, never walking at lower than the 11.4% rate he did in the Dominican Summer League in 2019. The Rockies moved him at a turtle’s pace through their system, but Cleveland, which typically is more patient than most with position players, strapped a rocket to his back in 2023.

I think it had something to do with the elite patience he showcased in Spring Training 2023, where Brito led all of MLB in walks in a small sample size. Despite having never played above Single-A, he was showing he could hang with the big boys last season.

In a crowded field of middle infield prospects, Brito has risen to nearly the cream of the crop. He has a few more to wade through before he earns an opportunity with Cleveland, but he’s most definitely knocking on the door for 2024, as he’s expected to begin the season in Triple-A.

Joey Cantillo, LHP (Age 24)

2023 (AA): 24.1 IP, 6 GS, 36.1 K%, 14.4 BB%, 1.85 ERA, 3.50 FIP

2023 (AAA): 195.0 IP, 20 GS, 26.1 K%, 12.9 BB%, 4.64 ERA, 5.29 FIP

Has transformed himself from crafty soft-tosser to flamethrowing southpaw. Had his first healthy season with Cleveland in 2023 and made the Futures Game.

Jaison Chourio, OF (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 189 PA, .349/.476/.463, 1 HR, 19 SB, 20.1 BB%, 19.6 K%, 147 wRC+

2023 (A): 42 PA, .200/.310/.229, 0 HR, 1 SB, 14.3 BB%, 35.7 K%, 65 wRC+

Younger brother of top 3 overall prospect Jaxon, has showcased elite eye, speed and contact as he advanced to full season in his age-18 season.

Alex Clemmey, LHP (Age 18)

2023: Second round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Standing 6-foot-6 with a 99 mph fastball and a filthy curveball, Clemmey had one of the most electric arms of all high school prep prospects for 2023, but lacks command.

Welbyn Francisca, SS (Age 17)

2023 (DSL): 179 PA, .316/.419/.500, 3 HR, 11 SB, 13.4 BB%, 19.6 K%, 144 wRC+

The top-rated international signing by Cleveland in 2022, Francisca impressed in his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League.

Angel Martinez, SS (Age 22)

2023 (AA): 437 PA, .245/.321/.392, 11 HR, 10 SB, 8.5 BB%, 19.0 K%, 96 wRC+

2023 (AAA): 154 PA, .268/.320/.401, 3 HR, 1 SB, 6.5 BB% 23.4 K%, 78 wRC+

A top international signing in 2018, Martinez has been one of the team’s best international prospects as a middle infielder, although he had a down year in 2023.

George Valera, OF (Age 23)

2023 (AAA): 312 PA, .211/.343/.375, 10 HR, 1 SB, 16.0 BB%, 27.2 K%, 84 wRC+

A sky-high ceiling only limited by injuries and sometimes failing to get out of his own way. Barring another huge injury or suspension, will debut with Cleveland this season.

Ralphy Velasquez, C (Age 18)

2023 (CPX): 28 PA, .348/.393/.739, 2 HR, 1 SB, 10.7 BB%, 17.9 K%, 151 wRC+

Cleveland’s No. 1 draft pick in 2023. Velasquez has strong hit and power tools and showcased them in a limited sample size at the complex league.