Carlos Carrasco(!!!) and Tyler Beede sign MiLB deals with Guardians

Our excitement is immeasurable and our day is made.

Carlos Carrasco is headed to Spring Training with the Cleveland Guardians.

Signed to a MiLB contract yesterday, Carrasco spent 2023 with the Mets, where he struggled. He posted a [redacted].80 ERA in 90 beautiful innings. He was much more effective in 152 2022 innings, posting a 3.97 ERA and 3.53 FIP.

Tyler Beede was also added on a minor league contract yesterday. Meaning that a team could roll into town for a 3-game series and face Bieber-Bibee-Beede.

Around baseball

• Hector Neris inked a deal with the Cubs that will pay him 9 million dollars in 2024.

• And Adam Ottavino signed with the Mets for exactly half that much.