 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News and Notes: Joc Pederson Rumored to Have Signed

News and Notes for Friday, January 26th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

An outfielder capable of hitting 30 home runs who would be a great platoon option for Ramon Laureano has reportedly signed a one-year deal with a mutual option for a second year. But not with Cleveland.

Zack Meisel offered two interesting articles, one on the solar eclipse set to occur during the Guardians' home opener and one on 14 prospects who could help Cleveland in 2024. I appreciated the shine on Tyler Thornton and other intriguing bullpen arms.

Brayan Rocchio had another double for La Guaira in the Venezuelan Winter League and his team is one win away from securing the championship there.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...