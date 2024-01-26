News and Notes: Joc Pederson Rumored to Have Signed

An outfielder capable of hitting 30 home runs who would be a great platoon option for Ramon Laureano has reportedly signed a one-year deal with a mutual option for a second year. But not with Cleveland.

Per @nickpiecoro, Joc Pederson will make $9.5 million with the Diamondbacks in 2024.



The deal also includes a $14 million mutual option for 2025 that includes a $3 million buyout. That means that the total guarantee of the deal is $12.5 million. — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) January 26, 2024

Zack Meisel offered two interesting articles, one on the solar eclipse set to occur during the Guardians' home opener and one on 14 prospects who could help Cleveland in 2024. I appreciated the shine on Tyler Thornton and other intriguing bullpen arms.

Brayan Rocchio had another double for La Guaira in the Venezuelan Winter League and his team is one win away from securing the championship there.