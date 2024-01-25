News and Notes: Baseball America Also Thinks Chase DeLauter is the Guardians’ Top Prospect

If you’ve got a subscription, Baseball America ranked the Guardians’ top prospects and have put Chase DeLauter at #1 on that list.
@CleGuardians Top 30 Prospects in 2024— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 25, 2024
1. Chase DeLauter, OF
⬇️⬇️⬇️
30. Gabriel Rodriguez, SS
With mostly internal promotions, including Amanda Kamekona as assistant hitting coach in Akron, the Guardians filled out their player development staff. Greg DiCenzo replaces Rouglas Odor, now with the Major League Club, as manager in Akron.
Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com wrote about Bo Naylor’s preparation for his first full season as a major league catcher.
Our boy Brayan Rocchio had a walk, a bases-clearing triple and an infield single for La Guaira in the Venezuelan Winter League’s Final Series last night. And he was pumped:
¡Saquen sus libretas y apunten que llegó el Teacher!✏️— Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) January 25, 2024
Todos somos Rocchio #UnidosYMásFuertes pic.twitter.com/1ZQU1ZQmiD
