News and Notes: Baseball America Also Thinks Chase DeLauter is the Guardians’ Top Prospect

News and Notes for Thursday, January 25th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
Peoria Javelinas v. Glendale Desert Dogs Photo by Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images

If you’ve got a subscription, Baseball America ranked the Guardians’ top prospects and have put Chase DeLauter at #1 on that list.

With mostly internal promotions, including Amanda Kamekona as assistant hitting coach in Akron, the Guardians filled out their player development staff. Greg DiCenzo replaces Rouglas Odor, now with the Major League Club, as manager in Akron.

Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com wrote about Bo Naylor’s preparation for his first full season as a major league catcher.

Our boy Brayan Rocchio had a walk, a bases-clearing triple and an infield single for La Guaira in the Venezuelan Winter League’s Final Series last night. And he was pumped:

