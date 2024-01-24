Covering the Corner top Cleveland Guardians prospects for 2024 voting

Arguably one of the best times in the Covering the Corner calendar is finally here — the annual Top Prospect Countdown!

This may also be the best time to follow the prospects of the Cleveland Guardians with their depth and top-end talent. Some of them were drafted, some of them were signed internationally, a few even were picked up in trades or even the Rule 5 Draft.

Last season the Guardians saw an explosion of young talent reach the majors. In total, 10 of our top 20 from last year made it to the major-league roster. Tanner Bibee, our No. 4 prospect, finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Out of the 10 prospects to debut with the club, the biggest impact was in the starting rotation as Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen became staples of the Guardians’ rotation for a majority of the season and are expected to be regulars in the rotation for 2024 alongside Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber, opening a window for Aaron Civale and Cal Quantrill to be traded.

Looking ahead, it appears a majority of Cleveland’s top prospects are position players, but then again, that’s for you to decide!

For the newcomers to voting, here’s how this works: Beginning today and then running from every Monday through Saturday, from now until we reach 20 prospects, you’ll have an opportunity to vote on which prospect should be in that day’s spot. Voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and the winner will be announced and discussed in the next day’s post. The choices are curated by Covering the Corner staff, but the final vote is entirely up to who the community chooses. Vote in the poll below, and drop your feelings on the current rankings, as well as who you feel should be included in the next poll, in the comments.

Passion about prospects and their respective positions in the list is what makes this series so much fun, but remember to keep it civil. Debate other people’s opinions; do not resort to personal attacks.

Chase DeLauter, OF (Age 22)

2023 (A+): 176 PA, .366/.403/.549, 4 HR, 3 SB, 5.7 BB%, 12.5 K%, 164 wRC+

2023 (AA): 28 PA, .2364/.464/.409, 0 HR, 0 SB, 17.9 BB%, 10.7 K%, 149 wRC+

2023 (AFL): 109 PA, .299/.385/.529, 5 HR, 5 SB, 12.8 BB%, 10.1 K%

Guardians’ 2022 1st round draft pick had a delayed start to 2023, but lived up to the hype and then some with a tremendous pro debut. Could solve team’s outfield woes.

Daniel Espino, RHP (Age 23)

2023: ____

When healthy, he’s been compared to Gavin Cole and Jacob Degrom, but he missed the entire 2023 season due to shoulder surgery. Expects to be back on the mound by March.

Kyle Manzardo, 1B (Age 22)

2023 (AAA w/ TB) 313 PA, .238/.342/.442, 11 HR, 1 SB, 13.4 BB%, 20.8 K%, 95 wRC+

2023 (AAA w/ CLE): 92 PA, .256/.348/.590, 6 HR, 0 SB, 13.0 BB%, 15.2 K%, 123 wRC+

2023 (AFL): 103 PA, .272/.340/.565, 6 HR, 0 SB, 8.7 BB% 21.1 K%

Acquired from Tampa Bay in the Aaron Civale trade, instantly became one of the best hitters in the Guardians system. Impressed in the Arizona Fall League.

Brayan Rocchio, SS (Age 23)

2023 (AAA): 537 PA, .280/.367/.421, 7 HR, 25 SB, 11.2 BB%, 12.3 K%, 101 wRC+

2022 (MLB): 86 PA, .247/.279/.321, 0 HR, 0 SB, 4.7 BB%, 31.4 K%, 65 wRC+

Had a career-high walk rate at AAA, but struggled a bit with the bright lights of MLB in his first cup of coffee with the club. Is in contention for the starting shortstop position.

George Valera, OF (Age 23)

2023 (AAA): 312 PA, .211/.343/.375, 10 HR, 1 SB, 16.0 BB%, 27.2 K%, 84 wRC+

A sky-high ceiling only limited by injuries and sometimes failing to get out of his own way. Barring another huge injury or suspension, will debut with Cleveland this season.