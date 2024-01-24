N&N: Why are things happening? Isn’t this Major League Baseball?

- Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were announced as the next group of players going into Cooperstown yesterday.
- The Nationals took a smart gamble on Joey Gallo. Know anybody else who could use some cheap power?
- Rhys Hoskins signed with the Brewers.
- Miguel Sano signed with the Angels. Remember him?
LGFT sightings in the news
- Noah Syndergaard could land with the Pirates or Padres.
- Matt Moore got a phone call from the Angels. He thought “I thought you broke up with me.” They offered 9 million dollars. He thought “Gosh, you’re so stupid.” He signed with the Angels.
- Daniel Johnson took his jet for a spin and ended the night an Oriole. (MiLB contract.)
- Alfonso Rivas was DFA’d by the Angels.
