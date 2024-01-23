 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News and Notes: Dodgers Still Doing Things

News and Notes for Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
Los Angeles Dodgers showcase Shohei Ohtani merchandise Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images

The Dodgers are reportedly near to an agreement with free agent starting pitcher, James Paxton.

Is Paxton amazing? No. Is he a really nice depth piece to have? Yes. Not sure I can ever remember being more frustrated by small market teams than I have been this offseason.

The Pirates signed Aroldis Chapman.

The Pirates and Chapman can both kick rocks.

Terry Pluto offered his own write-up of Guards Fest and some additional first impressions of new manager, Stephen Vogt.

Justin Lada with Next Year in Cleveland and Locked on Guardians did a nice interview with Guardians' prospect Will Dion on the latest Guardians of the Future Podcast.

Brayan Rocchio had a single and a double for his Venezuelan Winter League team that is somehow still playing late into January.

The Baseball Hall of Fame vote will be announced today at 6pm. It’s looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton will get in, with Billy Wagner maintaining a slight chance.

All deserving candidates in my humble view.

