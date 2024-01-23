News and Notes: Dodgers Still Doing Things

The Dodgers are reportedly near to an agreement with free agent starting pitcher, James Paxton.
Source: Dodgers' potential deal with James Paxton would be for one year and around $12 million. https://t.co/7MCOf5PI0v— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) January 23, 2024
Is Paxton amazing? No. Is he a really nice depth piece to have? Yes. Not sure I can ever remember being more frustrated by small market teams than I have been this offseason.
The Pirates signed Aroldis Chapman.
Free-agent reliever Aroldis Chapman in agreement with Pirates on a one-year, $10.5M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. On it: @francysromeroFR, @Joelsherman1.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 23, 2024
The Pirates and Chapman can both kick rocks.
Terry Pluto offered his own write-up of Guards Fest and some additional first impressions of new manager, Stephen Vogt.
Justin Lada with Next Year in Cleveland and Locked on Guardians did a nice interview with Guardians' prospect Will Dion on the latest Guardians of the Future Podcast.
Brayan Rocchio had a single and a double for his Venezuelan Winter League team that is somehow still playing late into January.
Franklin Barreto se ponchó tirándole.— Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) January 21, 2024
Brayan Rocchio dio doble al LF y luego anotó con sencillo de Maikel José.
Al bate, Alcides Escobar.#Tigres 3 - 1 #Tiburones | 1 out | 3⬇️
¡Teacher!— Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) January 21, 2024
Rocchio pegó hit al RF. Anotó Jiménez.
Al bate, Sebastián Rivero.#Tigres 3 - 3 #Tiburones | 1 out | 7⬇️
The Baseball Hall of Fame vote will be announced today at 6pm. It’s looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton will get in, with Billy Wagner maintaining a slight chance.
Election eve ballots have been good for Todd Helton's Hall of Fame chances but not so good for Billy Wagner's. Current projections with 200 ballots in @NotMrTibbs's Tracker. pic.twitter.com/2CONVrYeqR— Jason Sardell (@sarsdell) January 23, 2024
All deserving candidates in my humble view.
