News and Notes: Dodgers Still Doing Things

The Dodgers are reportedly near to an agreement with free agent starting pitcher, James Paxton.

Source: Dodgers' potential deal with James Paxton would be for one year and around $12 million. https://t.co/7MCOf5PI0v — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) January 23, 2024

Is Paxton amazing? No. Is he a really nice depth piece to have? Yes. Not sure I can ever remember being more frustrated by small market teams than I have been this offseason.

The Pirates signed Aroldis Chapman.

Free-agent reliever Aroldis Chapman in agreement with Pirates on a one-year, $10.5M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. On it: @francysromeroFR, @Joelsherman1. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 23, 2024

The Pirates and Chapman can both kick rocks.

Terry Pluto offered his own write-up of Guards Fest and some additional first impressions of new manager, Stephen Vogt.

Justin Lada with Next Year in Cleveland and Locked on Guardians did a nice interview with Guardians' prospect Will Dion on the latest Guardians of the Future Podcast.

Brayan Rocchio had a single and a double for his Venezuelan Winter League team that is somehow still playing late into January.

Franklin Barreto se ponchó tirándole.



Brayan Rocchio dio doble al LF y luego anotó con sencillo de Maikel José.



Al bate, Alcides Escobar.#Tigres 3 - 1 #Tiburones | 1 out | 3⬇️ — Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) January 21, 2024

¡Teacher!



Rocchio pegó hit al RF. Anotó Jiménez.



Al bate, Sebastián Rivero.#Tigres 3 - 3 #Tiburones | 1 out | 7⬇️ — Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) January 21, 2024

The Baseball Hall of Fame vote will be announced today at 6pm. It’s looking like Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton will get in, with Billy Wagner maintaining a slight chance.

Election eve ballots have been good for Todd Helton's Hall of Fame chances but not so good for Billy Wagner's. Current projections with 200 ballots in @NotMrTibbs's Tracker. pic.twitter.com/2CONVrYeqR — Jason Sardell (@sarsdell) January 23, 2024

All deserving candidates in my humble view.