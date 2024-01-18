News and Notes: Another Delay in Bally's-MLB Negotiations

Evan Drellich, reporter for the Athletic, shared the news that the hearing between Bally Sports and MLB regarding future broadcast plans had been postponed indefinitely:

Diamond-MLB Friday hearing now pushed back indefinitely



MLB lawyer: "We are digesting an enormous amount of information…until yesterday we were operating w/the assumption that we were mediating…and nearing conclusion"



"All of this came as a surprise, we knew nothing about it" — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 17, 2024

You can read Drellich's follow-up article but I'll try to summarize with some takeaways. MLB seems like it wants Bally to put up or shut up now that Amazon has stepped in to pay them for streaming rights for some teams. Bally probably still wants a discount on the three teams left without clear broadcast deals. So, I suspect they'll use the next two weeks until the February 1st deadline to haggle things out. Bally says one of the three remaining teams - Guardians, Twins and Rangers - is negotiating a long-term deal with them. It is notable that none of those three teams has made a significant splash this offseason, so I guess owners see this issue as pretty constraining, for whatever that is worth. As usual, with MLB, there's always some dumb stuff that adds to the confusion (technological issues making the planned hearing a disaster?).

Anywho, Brayan Rocchio had a good day at the plate for La Guairia in the Venezuelan Winter League with a double and a single

Brayan Rocchio comenzó el inning con doble al CF. Al bate, Franklin Barreto.#Cardenales 4 - 2 #Tiburones | 0 outs | 7⬇️ — Tiburones de La Guaira (@tiburones_net) January 18, 2024

but he also did make a key error late at shortstop.

Ben Clemens FanGraphs wrote glowingly about the modern marvel who is our one true love, José Ramírez, so drink that in and feel better about life.