The Cleveland Guardians slept again on Tuesday, so here’s your only thing regarding the team to read about this morning:

• The Concatenated Case of Emmanuel Clase

Around baseball

• The Blue Jays continued their decades-long tradition of claiming a million players off waivers: this time Brian Serven from the Cubs.

• The Nationals hired Sean Doolittle to work on strategy. Ironic.

• The Pirates signed Iverson Allen.